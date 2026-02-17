



India's Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, extended a warm welcome to his Greek counterpart, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, during the latter's official visit to New Delhi.





The Hellenic Navy Chief received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns on 16 February 2026, marking a significant step in bolstering maritime ties between the two nations.





Earlier that morning, Vice Admiral Kataras paid solemn respects at the National War Memorial, where he laid a wreath to honour India's fallen heroes. This gesture underscored the mutual respect and shared commitment to commemorating sacrifices in the pursuit of peace.





These naval interactions form part of a broader diplomatic push between India and Greece. Just a week prior, on 9 February, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in bilateral talks with Greece's Minister of National Defence, Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias, in New Delhi. The discussions yielded concrete outcomes aimed at deepening defence collaboration.





A key agreement saw both sides commit to stationing a Greek International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram. This move promises to enhance real-time maritime domain awareness and coordination in the Indian Ocean.





Further advancing industrial ties, India and Greece signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on bilateral defence industrial cooperation. This pact lays the groundwork for a comprehensive five-year roadmap, fostering joint ventures and technology exchanges.





The two nations also exchanged the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026, delineating specific military engagements across their armed forces. These steps reflect a strategic alignment in addressing shared security challenges.





Rajnath Singh highlighted the enduring partnership between India and Greece, rooted in values of peace, stability, freedom, and the rule of law. He noted that relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2023 visit to Greece, further strengthened by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's trip to India in February 2024.





The Defence Minister expressed gratitude for Greece's steadfast support on India's core interests, including its stance against cross-border terrorism. He particularly appreciated Athens' backing for India's bid for permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council and its non-permanent seat for 2028-29.





Singh also thanked Greece for condemning the recent Pahalgam terror attack, reinforcing solidarity in the global fight against terrorism. He referenced Dendias's prior visit to India in March 2022 as Foreign Minister, expressing hopes for a robust defence partnership mirroring their personal rapport with India's External Affairs Minister.





Looking ahead, Singh anticipated hosting Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the forthcoming AI Impact Summit in India later that month. He welcomed the IFC-IOR liaison officer placement as a pivotal enhancement to maritime security between the seafaring powers.





The ministers discussed regional and global security dynamics, noting convergence on maritime and strategic issues. Both affirmed that the India-Greece Strategic Partnership thrives on mutual respect and democratic principles.





In a post on X, Rajnath Singh summarised the achievements, expressing delight at meeting Dendias and announcing the signed declaration and exchanged cooperation plan. Dendias reciprocated ceremonial honours, laying a wreath at the National War Memorial and inspecting a tri-services Guard of Honour at the Manekshaw Centre alongside Singh.





The Greek delegation's itinerary extends to Bengaluru, where they will engage with defence public sector undertakings, industry leaders, and start-ups at key establishments. This phase emphasises practical collaboration in defence manufacturing and innovation.





The visit reaffirms the strategic partnership's momentum, aligning with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and Greece's Agenda 2030 defence reforms. It signals both nations' resolve to promote regional peace and stability through enhanced cooperation.





