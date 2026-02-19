



The ongoing partnership between Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) has drawn widespread appreciation from stakeholders in India's defence sector.





This collaboration underscores a deepening commitment to indigenous manufacturing while leveraging global expertise, aligning perfectly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence production.





Safran, a leading French aerospace firm renowned for its TM333 and Ardiden engine families, brings decades of experience in high-performance helicopter powerplants.





HAL, India's premier aerospace manufacturer, integrates these engines into the IMRH platform, a 12-ton class twin-engine helicopter designed to replace ageing Mi-17 and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH).





Appreciation for this tie-up stems from its tangible progress. In 2023, HAL selected Safran's enhanced Aravalli-3E engine—a derivative of the Ardiden 3G/3V—for the IMRH prototype. This powerplant delivers over 3,000 shaft horsepower, enabling the helicopter to perform diverse missions including troop transport, special operations, and anti-submarine warfare.





The partnership exemplifies successful technology transfer. Safran has committed to supporting HAL's Shakti engine production line in Bangalore, where IMRH engines will undergo final assembly. This move bolsters India's self-reliance, reducing import dependency and creating skilled jobs in Karnataka's aerospace hub.





Recent milestones have amplified the praise. The first IMRH prototype achieved its maiden flight in November 2024, powered by Safran engines, demonstrating exceptional hot-and-high performance suited to India's varied terrain—from Himalayan borders to coastal waters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh publicly commended the duo during Aero India 2025 for accelerating indigenous capabilities.





The collaboration strengthens Indo-French strategic ties. It builds on prior successes like the Shakti engine for the Dhruv Helios, which powers over 300 helicopters in service. With France as a key Quad partner, this partnership counters regional threats from China and Pakistan, enhancing India's multi-domain superiority.





Engine integration delays due to certification hurdles were overcome through joint Indo-French teams, showcasing resilience. HAL aims to certify the IMRH by 2027, targeting 550 units for the Indian armed forces, with exports eyed for friendly nations.





The deal promises substantial offsets. Safran pledges 50% offsets via local sourcing and R&D investments, injecting billions into India's MSME ecosystem. This includes advanced manufacturing techniques for composite blades and digital twins, elevating HAL's global competitiveness.





Industry voices echo the sentiment. The Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) hailed it as a "model for private-public synergy," while analysts note its role in de-risking India's ₹40,000 crore helicopter fleet modernisation programme.





Looking ahead, the Safran-HAL pact positions the IMRH as a cornerstone of India's aerial mobility. Appreciations from military brass and policymakers reflect confidence in its potential to redefine regional power projection, fostering a self-sustaining defence industrial base.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







