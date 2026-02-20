



US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has articulated a firm American stance against any nation purchasing Russian oil. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, he emphasised that this position transcends India specifically. The remarks came during the Global AI Impact Summit 2026, the first such event hosted in the Global South.





Gor highlighted India's progress in diversifying its oil sources, crediting an existing agreement between the two nations. He stressed that President Trump's administration seeks an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict through energy decoupling. "The President has been very clear on this," Gor stated, underscoring Washington's broader peace-brokering efforts.





The ambassador clarified that the US monitoring of Russian oil flows applies universally. India's commitment to diversification aligns with market dynamics and its energy security needs for 1.4 billion people, as per the Ministry of External Affairs. This approach reflects evolving international pressures.





Accompanying Gor were US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg and White House adviser Michael Kratsios. Helberg voiced optimism about India's role in the US-led Pax Silica initiative. He described it as a "coalition of capabilities," praising India's vast talent pool for amortising R&D costs through scale.





Kratsios focused on AI collaboration, promoting the "great American technology stack." He announced new US government initiatives to export AI technologies globally. India, he said, stands as the ideal partner for realising these benefits inclusively.





On trade, Gor predicted an imminent India-US interim deal signing, potentially within the week. Negotiators are finalising minor tweaks despite the scale of both economies. He lauded the personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.





Gor praised the AI Summit as "highly successful," attributing its triumph to India's leadership. The event gathered policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and civil society to discuss responsible AI governance. It underscores the US-India intersection in artificial intelligence.





This press conference signals deepening bilateral ties amid geopolitical tensions. Washington's push against Russian oil intersects with tech and trade advancements. India's strategic diversification bolsters its position in global energy and innovation arenas.





ANI







