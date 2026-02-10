



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that India's anti-Naxal strategy is delivering strong results, with the Maoist menace set to be eradicated by 31 March. Speaking in Raipur on Sunday, Shah emphasised a multi-pronged approach combining security operations, infrastructure development, and the dismantling of Maoist financial networks.





This optimistic assessment came during a high-level security review meeting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) chaired by Shah in Chhattisgarh's capital. The meeting occurred just weeks before the Central government's self-imposed deadline to eliminate the Maoist insurgency nationwide.





In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Shah shared photographs from the session. He stated: "Today in Raipur, I held a review meeting with the Chhattisgarh government and officials on anti-Naxal operations. The security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, targeting of the Naxal financial network and the surrender policy have yielded positive results, and Naxalism will be completely eradicated before March 31."





The gathering included key figures such as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. Also present were the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Special Secretary for Internal Security in the Ministry of Home Affairs.





Senior security chiefs attended too, comprising the Directors General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and National Investigation Agency (NIA). Representatives from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Telangana police forces joined, along with numerous other high-ranking officers.





The meeting took place at a hotel in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, highlighting the collaborative effort across states and central agencies to tackle the persistent threat.





Chhattisgarh's Bastar region remains central to this campaign. Spanning seven districts, it borders Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, making it a historical stronghold for Maoists.





Over recent years, intensified anti-Naxal operations have significantly weakened the extremists in Bastar. Security forces have ramped up encounters, arrests, and surrenders, shrinking the insurgents' operational space.





Since January 2024, more than 500 Naxalites have been neutralised in Chhattisgarh alone, including high-profile figures like CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju. Around 1,900 others have been arrested, while over 2,500 have laid down arms and surrendered.





These figures underscore the effectiveness of the strategy. Surrenders, in particular, reflect successful rehabilitation policies and psychological pressure on remaining cadres.





Shah's remarks signal confidence from the top echelons of government. The 31 March deadline, first set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, represents an ambitious target to declare India free of LWE.





Infrastructure plays a pivotal role too. Roads, mobile towers, and schools in remote areas have isolated Maoists, enabling better surveillance and rapid troop deployment.





Financial disruption has starved the insurgents of funds. Operations have targeted extortion rackets, urban networks, and illicit trade, crippling their logistics.





Nationally, LWE-affected districts have shrunk dramatically—from 126 in 2010 to just 38 today. Violence incidents have plummeted by over 70% in the past decade, per official data.





Chhattisgarh accounts for the bulk of recent successes, with Bastar seeing over 200 Naxal deaths in 2024 alone. This has prompted Maoists to retreat deeper into forests or flee to neighbouring states.





Critics, however, caution against over-optimism. Maoists retain influence in pockets of Jharkhand, Odisha, and Maharashtra, with an estimated 4,000-5,000 hardcore cadres nationwide.





Surrenders offer hope but require sustained rehabilitation to prevent recidivism. Many ex-Naxalites cite development gains and fatigue from endless conflict as reasons for quitting.





The government's strategy also emphasises rights-based development. Schemes for tribal welfare, employment, and education aim to address root causes like alienation and poverty.





As the deadline nears, security forces are intensifying operations. Spring weather could facilitate major offensives, potentially delivering the knockout blow Shah predicts.





Should the target be met, it would mark a historic victory, freeing resources for other priorities and boosting Modi's legacy on internal security.





Yet vigilance remains essential. Eradication demands not just military wins but lasting peace through governance and equity in India's heartland.





