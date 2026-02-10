



In a significant blow to Maoist terrorists in eastern Maharashtra, seven rebels, including a top commander known as Prabhakar, were killed during intense encounters with police in Gadchiroli district. The operation, which unfolded over three days, also claimed the life of one police Jawan, highlighting the fierce nature of the confrontation.





Prabhakar, whose real name was Loketi Chandar Rao, originated from Kamareddy in Telangana. He held key positions within the Maoist hierarchy, overseeing the Gadchiroli Division Committee, the West Sub-Zonal Bureau, and 'Company No 10'. A bounty of ₹25 lakh had been placed on his capture, underscoring his prominence among the Reds.





The operation stemmed from precise intelligence about the movements of surviving members of 'Company No 10' and an unidentified Maoist group crossing over from Chhattisgarh. Gadchiroli police launched the mission on the night of 3 February near Phodewada village, straddling the Narayanpur-Gadchiroli border.





Fourteen units of the elite C-60 anti-Maoist commando force spearheaded the search-and-combat operation. This specialised unit, drawn from the Gadchiroli Police, is renowned for its expertise in navigating the dense, forested terrain rife with insurgent activity.





On Thursday night, the security forces recovered the bodies of three Maoists. By Friday, four more bodies were retrieved from the encounter site, bringing the total to seven—four men and three women. Among the haul were three AK-47 rifles, one SLR, and one .303 rifle, signalling the firepower deployed by the rebels.





The identities of the other six slain Maoists remain unconfirmed as investigations continue. Prabhakar's elimination disrupts a critical command structure in the region, where Maoist activities have long posed a security challenge.





Tragically, the operation was not without cost to the police. C-60 Jawan Deepak Chinna Madavi, aged 38 and from Mandra in Aheri tehsil, played a heroic role by neutralising two Maoists during a heavy exchange of fire on Thursday evening. He sustained a bullet wound and, despite being airlifted to Bhamragad hospital, succumbed to his injuries.





Another jawan, Joga Madavi from Kishtyapalli, suffered bullet injuries during the same night's clashes. He was promptly airlifted to Gadchiroli for treatment and remains in stable condition, according to officials.





This encounter underscores the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign in Gadchiroli, a hotspot for left-wing extremism near the borders with Chhattisgarh. The three-day operation demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing in curbing Maoist influence.





Authorities expect further details on the slain insurgents as forensic and identification processes advance. The recovery of sophisticated weaponry points to the rebels' preparedness, yet the police action has significantly weakened their operational capacity in the area.





