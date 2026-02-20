



US Ambassador Sergio Gor has expressed strong enthusiasm for the burgeoning bilateral ties between the United States and India following the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.





Speaking to ANI after the opening sessions, Gor described the event as "a very impactful summit," highlighting vast opportunities for collaboration between the two nations.





In his keynote address on the summit's closing day, Gor welcomed India's formal entry into the Pax Silica initiative, a US-led coalition launched in December 2025. He portrayed the partnership as a strategic move for both countries to secure dominance in critical technologies, framing it as a "coalition of the capable and the willing."





Gor emphasised that India's inclusion completes a global puzzle aimed at keeping the "commanding heights" of technology in the hands of free nations. He formally recognised India as a co-founder of Pax Silica, declaring the alliance between the world's two largest democracies as now "limitless."





Reflecting on his recent travels across India, Gor noted that while the country's scale is impressive, it is the resolve of its people that stands out most. He praised India's determination to forge its own path, underscoring the boundless potential in areas from trade to defence cooperation.





Gor linked these developments to a recent interim trade agreement, which he said has overcome longstanding frictions. Describing it as more than mere tariff adjustments, he called it a commitment by two democracies to build together rather than simply trade.





India's entry into Pax Silica marks its role in a coalition designed to shield vital technology supply chains from global volatility and coercive dependencies. Spanning the full silicon stack—from mineral extraction to chip fabrication and AI data centres—Pax Silica fosters alliances among trusted industrial bases.





Gor stressed India's strategic importance, citing its deep talent pool as essential to counter global challengers. He tied the partnership directly to national security, arguing that peace stems from strength, which this coalition amplifies through connected capabilities.





In a stark geopolitical reference, Gor contrasted innovation hubs like Bangalore and Silicon Valley with surveillance states that weaponise technology for control. He affirmed a shared choice for freedom, partnership, and victory through Pax Silica.





Original partners in Pax Silica include Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. This week's summit also saw landmark deals, such as the India-America Connect subsea cable and Google's $15 billion infrastructure pledge, charting US-India tech ties through 2030.





The India AI Impact Summit drew policymakers, AI experts, academics, innovators, and civil society from over 110 countries and 30 international organisations. It featured participation from about 20 heads of state or government and 45 ministers, continuing a series from Bletchley Park in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025.





ANI







