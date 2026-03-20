



Airbus has given the green light to its 100-seat hydrogen regional jet following a successful feasibility study. Engineers have transitioned the ZEROe hydrogen fuel cell program from laboratory testing to flight-line validation. This confirms the technical viability of a fully electric-hydrogen propelled aircraft for regional routes.





The breakthrough hinges on the 'Iron Pod' architecture, a self-contained hydrogen-electric powertrain. This design meets the demanding power density and thermal management needs for commercial aviation. At the E-Aircraft System House in Munich, intensive validation proved its readiness.





Central to this success is the scaling of fuel cell stacks to megawatt levels. The aircraft, designed for 100 passengers and a 1,000-nautical-mile (1,850 km) range, demands about 8 MW of total power. Airbus's chosen setup uses four under-wing pods, each delivering 2 MW via electric propulsion powered by liquid hydrogen (LH2) at -253°C.





A major engineering challenge was the 'thermal tax' from fuel cells. These systems generate 0.4 to 0.6 MW of waste heat per megawatt of electricity. Airbus overcame this with high-efficiency micro-channel heat exchangers integrated into the pod aerodynamics. This enables passive cooling during cruise without notable drag penalties.





Mathias Andriamisaina, Head of Testing and Demonstration for ZEROe, highlighted the significance. He noted that the architecture and design principles match those expected in the final aircraft. This came after integrating a 1.2 MW powertrain into the A380 MSN001 testbed.





Progress also stems from the Aerostack joint venture. Since 2024, it has cut fuel cell stack mass by 30 per cent. Advanced composite materials for cryogenic tanks, developed at Stade and Filton, yield a fuel-fraction-to-weight ratio that supports commercial viability.





Flight tests now validate these advances in real-world conditions. Airbus uses the modified A380 MSN001 (F-WWOW) as a multimodal platform, carrying a single 2 MW hydrogen pod on its upper fuselage. The Spring 2026 campaign, based in Toulouse, focuses on 'cold-box' testing and LH2 distribution vibration qualification.





Key flights include AIB 001Z from Toulouse to the Pyrenees Test Range (09:30 to 12:15, 2 hours 45 minutes), AIB 002Z to the Gulf of Gascony (14:00 to 17:30, 3 hours 30 minutes), and AIB 005Z for high-altitude endurance (08:00 to 13:00, 5 hours).





Airbus leadership acknowledges infrastructure hurdles despite technical success. At the 2025 Airbus Summit, they shifted entry-into-service to 2040-2045. This allows time for global 'Hydrogen Hubs at Airports' to mature.





Glenn Llewelyn, Vice President of ZEROe Aircraft, expressed confidence. Over five years, Airbus evaluated multiple hydrogen concepts before selecting this fully electric one. It offers the power density needed and can evolve with technology.





The next phase, set for late 2027, involves full-scale ground testing of the hydrogen distribution system. This includes the world's first fully functional composite cryogenic tank. For the aerospace sector, this green light signals that zero-emission regional flight is inevitable.





Agencies







