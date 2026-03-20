



Iran has escalated its military operations in the ongoing West Asia conflict by launching five super-heavy, multi-warhead missiles as part of the 66th wave of Operation True Promise 4, according to Iranian state media Press TV.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the strikes as a large-scale reprisal, successfully targeting locations in the heart and south of Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as US military bases in the region.





The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the detection of missiles launched from Iran, activating defence systems to intercept them and urging the public to follow safety directives.





Reports from Al Jazeera indicate that Kuwait faced missile and drone attacks, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) successfully defended against a missile threat, with Dubai's Media Office confirming all air interceptions and no casualties.





Explosions were reported over Tehran as Iranian air defences engaged incoming targets, and Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry stated it intercepted five drones in its eastern region.





These actions follow a series of attacks on energy infrastructure across the Gulf. Israel struck Iran's South Pars Gas Field on Wednesday night, prompting Iran's retaliatory missile hit on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, which caused extensive damage according to Qatari officials.





On Thursday, an Iranian ballistic missile struck a major oil refinery complex in Haifa, northern Israel, as confirmed by Israeli sources and reported by CNN.





Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasised restraint in Tehran's response, stating it used only a "fraction" of its power due to de-escalation requests, but warned of "zero restraint" if Iranian infrastructure is targeted again.





Araghchi posted on X: "Our response to Israel's attack on our infrastructure employed FRACTION of our power. The ONLY reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation. ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again. Any end to this war must address damage to our civilian sites."





The exchanges highlight a dangerous escalation between Israel and Iran, with both nations trading missile strikes amid broader regional tensions involving US assets and Gulf states.





Drone and missile alerts have spread anxiety across West Asia and the Gulf, disrupting energy hubs critical to global markets.





The IRGC's deployment of multi-warhead missiles signals advanced capabilities, potentially overwhelming interception systems through multiple payloads. Israel's prompt activation of defences underscores its multi-layered air shield, though impacts on civilian areas remain a concern.





Kuwait and the UAE's involvement draws in key US allies, risking wider Gulf entanglement.





Saudi interceptions suggest coordinated regional defences against presumed Iranian proxies or direct launches. The South Pars attack crippled a vital gas field shared with Qatar, exacerbating economic fallout from the conflict.





Ras Laffan's damage threatens Qatar's liquefied natural gas exports, a cornerstone of global energy supply. Haifa's refinery strike could disrupt Israel's fuel production, hitting military and civilian logistics.





Araghchi's statement positions Iran as measured yet resolute, conditioning peace on reparations for civilian damages. This cycle of retaliation shows no immediate off-ramp, with each side calibrating strikes to signal strength without full war.





International calls for de-escalation grow urgent as shipping lanes and oil prices face volatility.





ANI







