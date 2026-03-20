



Here's a detailed report expanding on the surrender of Naxalites in Gadchiroli, drawing from the provided details and contextualising the broader decline of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the region.





Eleven Naxalites, including five senior operatives, surrendered before police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday. Carrying a combined bounty of Rs 68 lakh announced by the Maharashtra government, their capitulation marks a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency in one of India's most affected LWE strongholds.





Among the surrendered cadres is a divisional committee commander (DVCM), an area committee secretary, a people's party committee member (PPCM), a commander, and an area committee member. These mid- and high-level operatives played key roles in coordinating attacks, recruitment, and logistics for the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Gadchiroli's dense forests.





The Gadchiroli superintendent of police highlighted the event in an official release, noting that since the start of 2025, as many as 123 armed Maoists have laid down their arms in the district. This surge in surrenders reflects intensified security operations, rehabilitation incentives, and development outreach in remote tribal areas.





Authorities assert that LWE in Gadchiroli is nearing its end. Once rampant across all 10 sub-divisions, Maoist activity has been pushed back dramatically, now largely confined to the border pockets of the Bhamragad sub-division. This contraction underscores years of sustained counter-insurgency efforts by state police, CRPF, and specialised units like C-60 commandos.





Cumulatively, 794 Naxalites have surrendered in Gadchiroli to date, a figure that includes both armed fighters and overground supporters. Many cite disillusionment with Maoist ideology, exhaustion from constant evasion, and attractive surrender policies—including cash rewards, job training, and land allotments—as key factors in their decision.





The Maharashtra government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, bolstered by central schemes, has proven effective. Surrendering Naxalites receive financial aid scaling with their bounty: up to Rs 10 lakh for top commanders, plus stipends during a three-year rehabilitation period. This has eroded the insurgents' ranks, with intelligence suggesting depleted cadres struggling to mount operations.





Gadchiroli's transformation is part of a national trend. LWE violence has plummeted by over 70% since 2010, with affected districts dropping from 126 to just 38 by 2025. In Maharashtra, coordinated operations have neutralised over 400 Maoists since 2021, while infrastructure projects—roads, mobile towers, and schools—have won over tribal communities long alienated by Naxal extortion.





Security experts attribute success to a multi-pronged strategy: aggressive encounters, precise intelligence from drones and human sources, and 'Samadhan' pillars emphasising development alongside security. In Gadchiroli, over 1,200 km of roads built since 2014 have integrated remote villages, reducing Maoist safe havens.





Challenges persist in Bhamragad's rugged terrain near Chhattisgarh, where cross-border cadres linger. However, recent surrenders signal momentum, with police aiming for a LWE-free Gadchiroli by 2026. This could pave the way for mining and tourism revival in the mineral-rich district.





The surrender boosts morale amid ongoing operations. Just last month, C-60 commandos eliminated a Rs 40 lakh bounty Maoist in the same area. With armed cadres down to under 50 in Gadchiroli, officials eye full pacification, urging remaining insurgents to follow suit.





PTI







