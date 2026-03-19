



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has outlined a substantial portfolio of defence orders and production expansions before a parliamentary panel on defence.





The state-run aerospace giant informed the committee of firm orders for 34 Dhruv advanced light helicopters, 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft, and 156 Prachand attack helicopters destined for the Indian armed forces.





HAL emphasised significant progress on the TEJAS MK-1A Alpha variant. The company reported that five aircraft stand fully ready for delivery. Integration of the radar and Digital Weapon Unit (DWU) has been successfully completed, alongside testing of the ASRAAM advanced short-range air-to-air missile and the ASTRA beyond-visual-range missile.





To bolster production capacity, HAL has inaugurated a third assembly line at its Nashik facility dedicated to the TEJAS program, targeting an output of 24 aircraft annually. A second line for the Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT-40) has also been established at Nashik, with the first three trainers already produced.





These developments come amid ongoing challenges, including delays in GE Aerospace's supply of F404-IN20 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A. Such setbacks have postponed deliveries, despite HAL's readiness to fulfil its commitments. In February, HAL confirmed that five TEJAS aircraft were complete and awaiting handover to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





HAL's Chairman and Managing Director assured the panel of a robust order book valued at ₹2,22,182 crore, with deliveries scheduled through March 2034. Key projects encompass the TEJAS MK-1A, HTT-40, and Dornier Do-228 aircraft. The company maintains a "comfortable" position, underpinned by diverse programs.





On helicopter fronts, HAL has delivered 72 Dhruv units to date and secured orders for 34 more. For the Prachand light combat helicopter, 15 have been supplied ahead of schedule and are now operational, paving the way for the 156-unit order split between the Army and Air Force. A substantial mid-life upgrade program for Dornier helicopters is also underway this year.





HAL is reviving its Su-30MKI production line at Nashik, dormant since 2019, to manufacture 12 additional jets under a ₹13,500 crore contract signed in December 2024. Alongside this, orders for 240 AL-31FP engines are being executed, with deliveries ramping up to 30 units per year.





The parliamentary report, titled "Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for 2026-27," covers Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and related directorates. It highlighted stark disparities in order books among legacy DPSUs as of 31 December 2025: HAL leads at ₹2,60,960 crore, followed by BEL at ₹73,400 crore, while others like MIDHANI lag at ₹2,440 crore.





The committee attributes these variations to product natures and competitive bidding dynamics. It anticipates improvements through heightened competition and urges DPSUs to expand into export markets via product diversification and innovative designs.





Modernisation emerged as a focal point. The panel views it as an ongoing imperative, calling for integration of emerging technologies to equip DPSUs as defence production pillars. Emphasis was placed on ramping up research and development alongside innovations.





Artificial intelligence (AI) drew specific praise for its potential in defence. The committee recommended greater promotion of AI to enable swift decision-making, enhance efficiency, minimise human risk, and pivot warfare towards intelligent, automated paradigms.





This briefing aligns with broader Indian defence ambitions, including next-generation technologies as highlighted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. HAL's push reflects India's drive for self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing amid geopolitical tensions.





PTI







