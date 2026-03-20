



Russian intelligence has played a pivotal role in a significant counter-terrorism operation by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), reported Hindustan Times. Authorities arrested a US national, Mathew Aaron VanDyke, alongside six Ukrainian citizens on 13 March 2026 at airports in Delhi, Lucknow, and Kolkata. This action stemmed from intelligence shared by Russian counterparts regarding the suspects' illicit activities.





The group stands accused of multiple trips to Myanmar since 2024. They allegedly supplied drones and jamming equipment to ethnic armed groups opposing the Myanmar junta. Furthermore, the suspects are said to have provided training in drone warfare, operations, assembly, and jamming technologies.





Indian agencies entered Myanmar illegally via Mizoram, bypassing required Restricted Area Permits (RAP) or Protected Area Permits (PAP). From Guwahati, they travelled overland into the restricted border region. The NIA's court submission highlights that these activities targeted groups known to support terror organisations and gangs operating within India.





A Delhi court remanded the seven individuals—VanDyke, Maksym Honcharuk, Petro Hubra, Sukmanovskyi Ivan, Stefankiv Marian, Slyviak Taras, and Kaminskyi Viktor—to NIA custody until 27 March. During interrogation, they reportedly admitted to conducting such training on multiple occasions. They also confessed to illegally importing substantial drone consignments from Europe through India for use by these Myanmar-based groups.





The NIA had been tracking the suspects in India's north-east for nearly three months prior to the arrests. Officials now seek to identify accomplices who aided their travel into Mizoram and across the border. The six Ukrainians formed part of a larger group of 14 that entered Myanmar; investigations continue to determine the whereabouts of the remaining eight, who may still be there or have exited via India.





Ukrainian officials have voiced concerns over due process. They emphasise the need for the arrested nationals to have been presented before a judge within 24 hours of detention, informed of charges in Ukrainian, and granted consular access. An Indian lawyer representing the Ukrainians withdrew from the case on 16 March, citing professional exigencies. Ukraine's ambassador, Oleksandr Polishchuk, has offered cooperation, urging an objective probe with Ukrainian experts under the 2003 mutual legal assistance treaty.





The US Embassy acknowledges awareness of VanDyke's detention but has provided no further details. Notably, no consular access request has been made for the American citizen. US Ambassador Sergio Gor recently met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, discussing security and geopolitical matters, though VanDyke's case remains unconfirmed as a topic.





VanDyke, from Baltimore, describes himself on his website as a former soldier, international businessman, and war correspondent who unsuccessfully sought CIA employment. He founded Sons of Liberty International, a military contracting firm. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma previously raised alarms in March 2025 about nearly 2,000 foreigners entering the state between June and December 2024, many bypassing tourist protocols to cross into Myanmar for arms training, including UK and US nationals.





This episode unfolds amid strained regional dynamics. Myanmar's ethnic armed groups challenge the junta, with spill over risks to India's north-eastern security. The Russian tip-off underscores deepening intelligence ties between Moscow and New Delhi, particularly as India navigates relations with Ukraine and the US.





The NIA spokesperson refrained from specifics, noting the investigation's early stage. Ukrainian sources stress no evidence of crimes has been shared with them, insisting on transparency to avoid manipulation. They affirm no official Ukrainian sanction for such activities, especially as bilateral ties with India aim for strategic partnership elevation, per 2024 leaders' statements. Ukraine maintains no contacts with Myanmar's junta since its 2021 takeover.





HT







