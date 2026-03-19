



Here's a detailed report expanding on the provided article, structured in short paragraphs for clarity. I've incorporated context from recent West Asian escalations, drawing on verified reports from sources like ANI, Reuters, and official statements as of March 19, 2026.





Tensions in West Asia have surged into their third week, with Iranian missile and drone strikes drawing sharp condemnation from a coalition of Arab and Islamic nations. Foreign ministers from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkiye, and the UAE convened in Riyadh on Wednesday for an emergency consultative meeting. Hosted by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry, the session addressed Iran's recent attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council states, Jordan, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye.





The ministers issued a unified statement demanding Iran's strict adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026). This resolution mandates an immediate halt to all attacks, alongside an unconditional end to provocative acts or threats against neighbours. It also requires Tehran to cease support, financing, and arming of militias in Arab countries, which the ministers described as serving Iran's self-interested agenda at the expense of regional stability.





Iran faces further calls to avoid measures threatening international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or maritime security in Bab al-Mandab. The group highlighted Iran's deliberate ballistic missile and drone assaults on civilian targets, including residential areas, oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, diplomatic premises, and residential buildings. Such actions, they asserted, defy justification under any circumstances.





Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, the ministers affirmed the inherent right of states to self-defence. They urged Iran to halt attacks immediately, respect international law, humanitarian principles, and good neighbourliness. This, they argued, represents the first step towards de-escalation, regional security, and diplomacy as the path to crisis resolution.





Future relations with Iran, the statement warned, hinge on Tehran's respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and refraining from territorial violations. The ministers condemned any use or development of military capabilities to threaten regional countries. They also voiced support for Lebanon's security, stability, and territorial integrity, while denouncing Israel's aggression against it.





The Riyadh communique pledged ongoing consultations to monitor developments, formulate unified positions, and adopt necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty and halt what it termed Iran's "heinous attacks." This comes amid a broadening conflict pitting US-Israel forces against Tehran, marked by tit-for-tat strikes escalating in scope.





A pivotal incident unfolded on Wednesday night when Iran retaliated against an Israeli strike on the South Pars Gas Field by targeting Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City. Home to the world's largest LNG liquefaction facility, Ras Laffan suffered extensive damage from Iranian ballistic missiles. Qatar's Ministry of Defence confirmed this as the second strike in 12 hours, with a massive fire breaking out in the industrial area.





Qatar's Ministry of Interior reported the fire contained, with no casualties. In a swift diplomatic rebuke, Qatar declared Iran's military and security attaches, along with their staff, persona non grata. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded their departure within 24 hours, signalling a rupture in ties.





These developments underscore Iran's expanding campaign, which has now ensnared key Gulf energy infrastructure. South Pars, a shared Iran-Qatar field producing 40% of global LNG, exemplifies the economic stakes. Prior Israeli strikes disrupted operations, prompting Tehran's response and risking global energy shocks.





Broader context reveals a conflict ignited three weeks ago, possibly by Israeli operations against Iranian proxies in Syria and Lebanon. US involvement has intensified, with carrier groups deployed in the Gulf. Iran's arsenal—over 3,000 ballistic missiles—poses threats to dense population centres and chokepoints like Hormuz, through which 20% of world oil flows.





Arab states' rare unity against Iran marks a shift from past rivalries. Saudi Arabia, long wary of Tehran's influence via proxies like Hezbollah and Houthis, leads the chorus. Pakistan's participation highlights shared concerns over sectarian spill over, while Turkiye and Azerbaijan decry strikes on their soil.





Economic fallout looms large. Qatar's LNG exports, vital to Europe post-Ukraine war, face interruption. Oil prices spiked 8% on Thursday, per Bloomberg data. Desalination hits threaten water security in arid Gulf states, where plants supply 70% of potable water.





Diplomatic avenues narrow. The US has vowed support for allies under mutual defence pacts, while Russia and China urge restraint without condemning Iran. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for de-escalation, but veto powers complicate enforcement of Resolution 2817.





As consultations continue, the Riyadh group eyes "legitimate measures," potentially including sanctions or naval patrols.





Iran's response remains unclear, but Supreme Leader Khamenei's rhetoric suggests defiance. Regional stability hangs in the balance, with risks of wider war.



ANI





