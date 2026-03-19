



On 18 March 2026, President Trump issued a stark warning via Truth Social, directing his message squarely at both Iran and Israel amid a rapid chain of retaliatory strikes targeting critical energy infrastructure.





The trigger was an Israeli airstrike on Iran's South Pars gas field, one of the world's largest natural gas reserves shared with Qatar, which disrupted operations and sent ripples through global energy markets already strained by ongoing regional conflicts.





Iran responded swiftly by launching missiles at Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the hub of the world's premier LNG export facility, inflicting significant damage that Qatar's authorities confirmed on Wednesday.





Trump's post, written in emphatic all-caps, declared: "NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL" on South Pars without explicit US consent, marking a rare public rebuke of a key ally and exposing fractures in the longstanding US-Israel partnership.





He categorically denied any US involvement or prior knowledge of the Israeli operation, insisting that "the United States knew nothing about this particular attack" and absolving Qatar of any complicity, labelling it "innocent" in the fray.





Escalation loomed in Trump's retort to Tehran: should Iran persist in targeting Qatari facilities, the US would "massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field" with unprecedented force, a threat that underscores America's leverage over vital energy chokepoints.





This intervention arrives against a backdrop of internal US dissent, highlighted by the resignation of National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, who accused the administration of initiating war "due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby" via an X post.





Kent further contended that Iran posed "no imminent threat," urging Trump to "reverse course," a move that amplifies questions about the coherence of US policy in the region.





The South Pars field, straddling the Iran-Qatar maritime border, supplies roughly 20 per cent of global LNG, making it a linchpin for energy security; any prolonged disruption could spike prices and exacerbate inflation worldwide.





Qatar's confirmation of "significant damage" at Ras Laffan has already prompted emergency repairs and raised alarms among importers in Europe and Asia, where LNG demand remains voracious post-Ukraine crisis.





Israel's strike, reportedly aimed at crippling Iran's energy export revenues to fund proxy militias, fits a pattern of pre-emptive actions but has now drawn unprecedented US censure, potentially straining bilateral military aid flows.





Trump's positioning—shielding Qatar while threatening Iran—reflects pragmatic energy diplomacy, as the Gulf emirate hosts the largest US airbase in the Middle East and remains a bulwark against Iranian influence.





Analysts note the irony: Trump's administration has historically championed Israel's security, yet this episode reveals limits to unconditional support, especially when US interests in stable oil flows are at stake.





Market reactions were immediate, with Brent crude surging over 5 per cent in after-hours trading and LNG futures hitting multi-year highs, as traders braced for supply shortfalls.





Broader geopolitical fallout could include intensified Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea, further complicating shipping lanes and amplifying the economic toll.





Iran's leadership, facing domestic unrest, may view the Qatari strike as calibrated retaliation, but risks provoking a US response that could devastate its economy, already battered by sanctions.





For Israel, the US admonition signals a potential recalibration, with Trump prioritising de-escalation to avert a wider conflict that might entangle American forces.





As diplomatic channels scramble—Qatar mediating with Tehran, while Washington disavows rogue actions—the fragile truce hinges on restraint, with Trump's bombast serving as both deterrent and wildcard.





Agencies







