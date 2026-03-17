



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has publicly expressed gratitude to Armenia for its pivotal role in evacuating over 550 Indian nationals from Iran amid escalating regional tensions.





In a post on X, he specifically thanked the Government and people of Armenia, tagging Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and highlighted their support during these challenging times.





This diplomatic appreciation comes as the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association reported the safe return of more than 70 Indian students, predominantly from Jammu and Kashmir, who were stranded in Iran due to the worsening security situation.





These students, enrolled at institutions such as Urmia University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences, endured a perilous journey before reaching safety.





The evacuation process involved coordinated bus travel from various Iranian cities, followed by a lengthy land route to Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan. From there, the students boarded flights connecting through Dubai to return to India, underscoring the logistical complexities overcome through close collaboration between New Delhi, Yerevan, and Tehran.





As the Israel-Iran conflict enters its third week, these efforts highlight Armenia's emerging role as a reliable transit hub for humanitarian evacuations in the volatile Middle East. The successful operation demonstrates the strength of trilateral diplomatic channels in prioritising citizen safety amid broader geopolitical strife.





In a parallel development, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has dealt a significant blow to Iran's leadership by destroying a key aircraft at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport. The IAF confirmed the strike on X, identifying the target as the plane used by former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior regime officials, and military elements.





This aircraft served as a critical asset for Iran's strategic mobility, facilitating military procurement and diplomatic engagements with Axis allies through both domestic and international flights. Its destruction disrupts Tehran's coordination with regional partners, impairing efforts to build military capabilities and rehabilitate operational losses.





Military analysts note that eliminating this high-value target severs a vital link in Iran's network, hindering its ability to sustain alliances and project power. The IAF described the mission as removing "another strategic asset" from the Iranian regime, part of an intensifying aerial campaign.





Over the past day alone, the IAF targeted more than 200 sites across western and central Iran, including missile systems, defence installations, and operational headquarters. This barrage reflects Israel's determination to degrade Iran's military infrastructure systematically.





The convergence of these events—India's evacuations via Armenia and Israel's precision strikes—illustrates the multifaceted fallout from the ongoing conflict. For Indian nationals, primarily students, the ordeal underscores the human cost of regional instability, while Armenia's assistance bolsters its diplomatic standing.





India's Ministry of External Affairs continues to monitor the situation closely, with further evacuations likely as the crisis persists. The gratitude extended to Armenia not only acknowledges immediate aid but also signals potential for deepened bilateral ties in crisis management.





ANI







