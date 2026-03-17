



The Indian government has issued a sharp rebuttal following a provocative report from a United States federal commission that suggested designating India as a 'Country of Particular Concern'.





This recommendation, stemming from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), alleges that the nation has engaged in systematic and egregious violations of religious liberties throughout 2025.





In a significant escalation of rhetoric, the commission’s 2026 Annual Report proposed targeted sanctions against high-profile Indian entities. These include the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), India's external intelligence agency, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).





The proposed measures involve freezing assets and imposing entry bans on individuals associated with these organisations.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was quick to dismiss the findings, describing the commission’s characterisation of India as both motivated and biased. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the USCIRF has consistently relied on questionable sources and ideological narratives to present a distorted view of the country's domestic affairs, thereby undermining its own credibility.





New Delhi further criticised the commission for what it termed "selective targeting," suggesting that the USCIRF should instead focus on issues within the United States.





The MEA highlighted a rise in vandalism against Hindu temples and the intimidation of the Indian diaspora on American soil as matters that warrant more urgent and serious attention from US officials.





Beyond individual sanctions, the USCIRF report suggested that the US government should link future security assistance and bilateral trade policies to measurable improvements in religious freedom. This approach seeks to use economic and military cooperation as leverage to influence India's internal legislative and judicial processes.





The commission also urged the US Congress to pass legislation specifically aimed at tracking "transnational repression." This act would require annual reports on alleged efforts by the Indian government to target religious minorities living abroad, particularly those residing within the United States.





According to the USCIRF's assessment, religious freedom in India deteriorated over the last year due to the introduction of new laws targeting minority houses of worship. The report specifically pointed to various states strengthening anti-conversion legislation and implementing harsher prison sentences as evidence of a worsening environment for religious pluralism.





By rejecting the report in its entirety, the Indian government has reaffirmed its stance that international bodies often misinterpret local legal frameworks. The Centre remains firm that its legislative actions are within the constitutional rights of a sovereign nation and that the USCIRF's recommendations are an interference in its internal governance.





ANI







