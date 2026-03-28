

Ernakulam-based Axl Drone has marked a significant achievement by delivering 30 indigenously developed surveillance drones to the Indian Army. Christened "Axl Peregrine", these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were entirely engineered and produced in Kerala, underscoring the state's rising prowess in defence manufacturing.





The handover ceremony took place at Axl Drone's facility in Kalamassery, where company representatives presented the drones directly to Army personnel. This delivery represents a concrete step forward in enhancing the military's reconnaissance capabilities across critical sectors.





Designed specifically for surveillance and intelligence-gathering missions, the Axl Peregrine drones boast impressive performance metrics. They offer a flight endurance of 45 minutes, with the ability to hover stationary for up to 50 minutes—ideal for prolonged observation in dynamic battlefield environments.





Capable of reaching a top speed of 54 km/h, these drones provide agile mobility while maintaining operational stability. Their robust design ensures reliability during extended missions, even in challenging terrains typical of India's border regions.





At the heart of their surveillance prowess lies advanced imaging technology. Each drone is fitted with infrared thermal cameras, enabling night-time and low-visibility operations. This feature proves invaluable for detecting heat signatures in reconnaissance tasks.





The UAVs capture footage in stunning 4K resolution, complemented by a 6x optical zoom for detailed close-up views. Such specifications allow operators to identify targets with precision, from distant enemy movements to subtle environmental changes.





Operators can control the drones from a remarkable distance of up to 10 kilometres, facilitated by a secure line-of-sight communication system. This extended range minimises exposure risks for ground personnel while maximising coverage in forward areas.





A standout aspect of the Axl Peregrine is its high degree of indigenisation. Approximately 70% of components are manufactured in-house, including the remote control (RC) system, GPS module, various battery variants, and proprietary software. This reduces dependency on foreign imports and bolsters supply chain resilience.





Research and development for these drones occurred at the Kalamassery Infopark, a hub of technological innovation in Kerala. Manufacturing, meanwhile, was carried out in Palakkad, leveraging local expertise and infrastructure to scale production efficiently.





This "Made in Kerala" initiative aligns seamlessly with the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, which champions self-reliance in defence technologies. By prioritising domestic production, Axl Drone contributes to India's broader goal of achieving technological sovereignty in military hardware.





The Indian Army's adoption of these drones signals growing confidence in private sector innovators from non-traditional defence hubs like Kerala. It also highlights the shift towards modular, cost-effective UAVs that can integrate into existing tactical frameworks without extensive retraining.





Beyond this delivery, Axl Drone is already advancing next-generation platforms tailored for Army requirements. Reports suggest these future models may incorporate enhanced endurance, AI-driven autonomy, and multi-sensor payloads, further elevating indigenous capabilities.





This development comes at a pivotal time, as India intensifies border surveillance amid regional tensions. The Axl Peregrine's deployment will likely enhance real-time intelligence in high-altitude and maritime domains, complementing larger systems like Heron and Tapas drones.





Kerala's emergence as a drone manufacturing centre owes much to supportive policies, skilled engineering talent, and proximity to testing grounds. Firms like Axl Drone exemplify how southern India is diversifying the national defence ecosystem traditionally dominated by northern clusters.





Economically, the project generates local employment and stimulates ancillary industries, from electronics fabrication to software coding. It also positions Kerala as an attractive destination for defence start-ups seeking to scale under government incentives.





This delivery could pave the way for larger orders and exports, aligning with India's push for defence exports under the Make in India banner. Successful field trials of the Peregrine may accelerate procurement of follow-on variants.





Axl Drone's milestone reinforces the transformative potential of indigenous innovation. As the Indian Army integrates these Kerala-built assets, they promise to sharpen the edge of national security in an era of asymmetric threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







