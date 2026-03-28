



Iran has intensified its control over the Strait of Hormuz, blocking two Chinese vessels from transiting the vital waterway. The ships, CSCL Indian Ocean and CSCL Arctic Ocean, both owned by the Chinese firm COSCO, attempted to exit the Persian Gulf on Friday but were forced to turn back, reported Marine Link.





This incident occurred amid escalating tensions in the region, now four weeks into what sources describe as a brewing conflict.





Maritime tracking data from Kpler reveals that the vessels tried to pass through the strait at 3:50 AM GMT (9:20 AM IST). Despite flying Chinese flags, they received warnings that safe passage could not be guaranteed. The ships have remained trapped in the Persian Gulf since the onset of hostilities.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared the strait closed to ships linked to the United States and its allies on the same day. This marks a significant escalation from prior "special conditions" imposed on the waterway. The IRGC Navy issued stern warnings, turning back the vessels after they entered a designated corridor for authorised traffic.





Iranian military statements highlighted the move as a response to "false statements" from the US president claiming the strait remained open. Three container ships of various nationalities were reportedly turned away that morning. The IRGC emphasised its authority over the corridor, vowing a "severe response" to any non-compliant vessels associated with adversarial nations.





A third vessel, potentially the Pakistan-bound Selen flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, may also have been intercepted. It was stopped on Thursday for failing to comply with legal protocols and lacking permission, according to the late former Iranian Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri, killed in recent airstrikes. Its exact nationality and ownership remain unclear, though it aligns with reports of the third ship turned back.





This development contrasts with Iran's policy of granting safe passage to vessels from friendly nations. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed permissions for ships linked to China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan in a Wednesday interview with Iran News Network. Yet, the blocking of overtly Chinese vessels raises questions about the consistency of these exemptions.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a chokepoint for global energy supplies, handling about 20 per cent of the world's oil trade. Iran's actions could disrupt shipping lanes, affecting economies worldwide, including major importers like China and India. The COSCO ships' predicament underscores the risks even for neutral or friendly flagged carriers.





Tensions have mounted since the conflict's start, with the IRGC asserting dominance over the strait. The waterway's closure to US-allied traffic signals a hardening stance, potentially drawing in broader international responses. Analysts note this as a tactical shift, moving from rhetoric to enforcement.





The incident with the Chinese vessels highlights vulnerabilities in maritime logistics. COSCO, a state-backed giant, now faces delays that could ripple through global supply chains. Beijing has yet to comment officially, but the episode tests the limits of Iran-China ties amid shared interests in countering Western influence.





India, listed among permitted nations, watches closely given its reliance on Hormuz for oil imports. Pakistani vessels like the Selen add another layer, reflecting regional alliances strained by the blockade. Iraq's inclusion points to Iran's balancing act with neighbours.





Former Navy chief Tangsiri's remarks, delivered before his death, framed interceptions as enforcement of "legal protocols." His elimination in airstrikes—likely US or allied strikes—further fuels Iran's narrative of external aggression justifying the closures.





CBS News and FDD analysis portray this as a deliberate power play by Tehran. The IRGC's statement directly rebuts US claims, positioning Iran as the gatekeeper of the strait. This could embolden further restrictions if provocations continue.





Maritime trackers like Kpler provide real-time insights, confirming the turn-backs with positional data. The ships' prolonged stay in the Gulf exposes them to risks, including potential collateral in ongoing military exchanges.





As the war marks its fourth week, the Hormuz blockade emerges as a flashpoint. Iran's selective permissions aim to isolate foes while courting partners, but incidents like the COSCO rebuff suggest fluid enforcement. Global shipping firms now weigh rerouting options, such as around Africa, at steep costs.





The broader implications extend to energy markets, with oil prices sensitive to any sustained disruption. Friendly nations' vessels may seek explicit clearances, complicating trade flows.





Agencies







