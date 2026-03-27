



Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering has secured a landmark eight-year contract from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to supply critical hot-section 'nozzle vane segments' for advanced gas turbines. This agreement underscores the Indian firm's rising stature in the global energy sector.





The deal, reported via sources on X, marks a significant milestone for Azad Engineering. It positions the company as a reliable supplier of precision-engineered components essential for high-performance gas turbines meant for both civilian and military use.





Nozzle vane segments operate in the hottest sections of gas turbines, enduring extreme temperatures and stresses. These components direct high-velocity gases to optimise turbine efficiency, demanding advanced materials and manufacturing precision.





Azad Engineering's expertise in aerospace and defence technologies has seamlessly translated into energy applications. The firm's capabilities in producing complex air-foils and hot-section components have attracted major global OEMs like MHI.





This latest contract builds on a deepening strategic partnership. In November 2024, Azad Engineering signed its first long-term agreement with MHI for supplying air-foils. A second deal followed in September 2025, further solidifying the collaboration.





The Times of India covered the 2024 agreement, valued at ₹700 crore, highlighting Azad's growing role in Japan's energy supply chain. CNBC TV18 reported the 2025 extension, noting a USD 73.5 million commitment.





To fulfil these obligations, Azad Engineering recently inaugurated a dedicated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art plant enhances production capacity specifically for MHI's requirements.





The facility incorporates advanced machining centres, precision casting capabilities, and stringent quality control systems. It aligns with global standards for aerospace-grade components, now adapted for energy applications.





This eight-year commitment provides revenue visibility and stability for Azad Engineering. Long-term contracts reduce market volatility risks while enabling sustained investment in technology and workforce development.





For MHI, partnering with Azad Engineering diversifies its supply chain beyond traditional Japanese and Western manufacturers. It supports cost efficiencies while maintaining rigorous quality standards required for gas turbine applications.





India's 'Make in India' initiative gains momentum through such deals. Azad Engineering exemplifies how domestic firms can compete globally in high-technology manufacturing segments.





The energy sector's transition to efficient gas turbines aligns with global decarbonisation goals. Advanced components like nozzle vane segments improve thermal efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.





Azad Engineering's success extends beyond MHI. The firm supplies critical components to other global leaders in aerospace, defence, and energy, demonstrating versatile engineering prowess.





Financial markets have responded positively to these developments. Azad Engineering's shares often rally on major contract announcements, reflecting investor confidence in its growth trajectory.





The Hyderabad facility not only serves MHI but positions Azad for future energy sector opportunities. Gas turbine demand remains robust in power generation, industrial applications, and emerging hydrogen technologies.





Japan's strategic partnerships with Indian manufacturing firms signal broader geopolitical-economic alignment. Energy security and supply chain resilience drive such collaborations in critical technologies.





Azad Engineering's journey from defence-aerospace specialist to global energy supplier highlights India's maturing high-tech manufacturing ecosystem. The firm's technical capabilities rival established Western competitors.





This MHI contract validates eight years of investment in precision engineering infrastructure. Azad's focus on hot-section technology positions it advantageously in both aero-engines and industrial gas turbines.





Workforce upskilling forms a cornerstone of Azad's strategy. The dedicated facility creates high-skill manufacturing jobs while transferring advanced Japanese quality methodologies to Indian workers.





Export earnings from such contracts bolster India's trade balance in high-value engineering goods. Azad Engineering contributes to the narrative of Indian manufacturing competing on quality, not just cost. Future expansions may target next-generation turbine technologies, including hydrogen-capable designs. Azad's materials expertise positions it well for sustainable energy transitions.





MHI's repeated contract extensions affirm Azad Engineering's execution capabilities. From prototype validation to serial production, the Indian firm has met Japanese exacting standards.





This partnership exemplifies successful 'China+1' supply chain diversification. Western and Japanese firms increasingly view India as a stable, skilled manufacturing alternative.





Azad Engineering's stock market listing has provided growth capital for such expansions. Investor backing enables facility investments that might otherwise require debt financing.





The eight-year horizon allows long-term planning in supply chain, raw materials procurement, and technology roadmaps. This stability benefits customers, employees, and shareholders alike.





India's defence manufacturing experience—precision machining, quality assurance, export compliance—transfers directly to energy components. Azad Engineering leverages this dual expertise effectively.





Sustainability certifications and green manufacturing practices will become increasingly vital. Azad Engineering's new facility incorporates modern environmental controls.





This MHI deal reinforces India's emergence as a precision engineering hub. From semiconductors to turbine blades, Indian firms demonstrate world-class capabilities. Azad Engineering's management has articulated ambitions to capture larger shares of global hot-section markets. This contract provides the platform for such expansion.





The partnership's evolution—from initial air-foils to comprehensive hot-section supply—demonstrates deepening technical integration between the two firms.





Japanese investment in Indian manufacturing signals confidence in India's policy stability and infrastructure improvements. Hyderabad emerges as a key aerospace-energy manufacturing cluster.





Azad Engineering's success story inspires other Indian SMEs to pursue global OEM partnerships. Technical excellence, not protectionism, drives sustainable export growth.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







