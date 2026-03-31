



Bellatrix Aerospace, a Bangalore-based space technology start-up, has secured $20 million in fresh funding to accelerate the production of its in-orbit propulsion systems. The investment marks a significant milestone for the company as it transitions from technology qualification to scaling up manufacturing capabilities.





Chief executive and cofounder Rohan Ganapathy emphasised that the round demonstrates strong investor confidence in Bellatrix’s ability to deliver at scale, noting that the firm has already flight-qualified its core propulsion technologies.





The Pre-Series B round was led by Cactus Partners, with participation from Hero Investment Office, 35North Ventures, Indusbridge Ventures, and Monarch Holdings. Existing backers such as Inflexor Ventures, Pavestone VC, GrowX, StartupXseed, and Survam Partners also joined, underscoring continued support for Bellatrix’s long-term vision.





This latest injection of capital builds on the company’s $8 million Series A in 2022, which funded India’s first test of a high-performance propulsion system using green-fuel alternatives.





Founded in 2015, Bellatrix initially focused on developing Hall-effect thrusters to support a wide range of orbital missions. The company achieved flight heritage in 2024, successfully qualifying both its green and electric propulsion systems in orbit. Since then, it has forged partnerships with Astroscale Japan and NewSpace India Limited, ISRO’s commercial arm, further embedding itself within the global space ecosystem.





Bellatrix continues to demonstrate technological ambition. Its Harbinger satellite, launched on the Transporter-16 rideshare mission, is testing multiple innovations in low Earth orbit, including an in-house attitude determination and control system. These experiments are designed to pave the way for future missions operating at altitudes below LEO, expanding the company’s technological reach.





International expansion has also been a priority. In 2025, Bellatrix established a subsidiary in the United States, with plans to open a satellite production facility.





At the time, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with a prominent US satellite manufacturer, though it declined to disclose the partner’s identity. This move reflects Bellatrix’s ambition to position itself as a global player in satellite propulsion and manufacturing.





The new funding will be channelled into meeting growing demand for satellite production both within India and abroad. Co-founder and chief operating officer Yashas Karanam highlighted that the investment will enable Bellatrix to fulfil its multi-million-dollar backlog with the speed and efficiency required to compete internationally.





The company’s trajectory suggests it is poised to become a key contributor to the next generation of space infrastructure, combining indigenous innovation with global partnerships.





Agencies







