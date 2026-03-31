



The Union Cabinet has formalised a significant extension of the Regional Connectivity Scheme, now titled Modified UDAN, committing a substantial outlay of ₹28,840 crore for the decade spanning 2026 to 2036.





This strategic move, announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to transform India's aviation landscape by developing 100 new airports from currently unserved airstrips.





By focusing on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the government intends to bridge the gap between remote regions and major economic hubs, ensuring that air travel remains a viable and affordable option for the common citizen.





The socio-economic implications of this expansion are far-reaching, with the scheme expected to act as a catalyst for trade, tourism, and local commerce. Beyond economic growth, the infrastructure upgrade is set to provide a critical lifeline for hilly and remote areas, drastically improving emergency medical response times and general healthcare access.





This long-term commitment also seeks to ensure the financial sustainability of regional aerodromes and airline operators, building upon the foundations of the original UDAN scheme launched in 2016, which has already operationalised 663 routes across 95 diverse landing sites.





In a parallel effort to bolster national security while facilitating international mobility, the Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) scheme. With a budget of 1,800 crore rupees, the scheme will run from April 2026 through March 2031.





This digital infrastructure project is designed to interlink and optimise the complex functions of immigration and visa issuance, creating a seamless and secure service delivery framework. By modernising these processes, India aims to provide a smoother experience for legitimate travellers while maintaining a robust oversight mechanism to safeguard its borders.





The government’s environmental ambitions have also seen a significant upgrade with the approval of India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the period 2031 to 2035. Reinforcing its pledge under the Paris Agreement, India has committed to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 47% by 2035, using 2005 levels as a baseline.





This goal reflects a deepening commitment to climate justice and sustainable development, positioning the nation as a proactive leader in the global transition toward a low-carbon economy.





India’s progress in the energy sector has been particularly noteworthy, with non-fossil fuel sources accounting for 52.57% of installed capacity as of February 2026. This milestone was reached five years ahead of schedule, prompting the Cabinet to raise its future target to a 60% share of non-fossil energy resources by 2035.





These targets are intrinsically linked to the broader vision of Viksit Bharat, emphasizing that the journey toward a developed nation in 2047 requires immediate and decisive action to build a climate-resilient and prosperous future for the next generation.





PIB News Release







