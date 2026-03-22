



Unidentified gunmen assassinated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi inside the terror group's fortified Markaz Taiba headquarters in Muridke, Pakistan, mere moments after Eid ul-Fitr prayers concluded on Saturday.





Reports indicate Salafi, a key operational figure within LeT's hierarchy, was shot multiple times and stabbed repeatedly in the brazen attack, succumbing to his injuries on the spot amid scenes of pandemonium.





Purported videos circulating on social media captured the horror: Salafi sprawled injured on the ground, bloodied and motionless, as panicked worshippers and LeT affiliates scattered in terror from the heart of the sprawling complex.





Markaz Taiba, sprawling over hundreds of acres near Lahore, serves as LeT's primary training hub and ideological centre, making the location's breach all the more audacious for the assailants.





The timing—immediately post-Eid prayers—suggests meticulous planning, exploiting the post-festivity gatherings to infiltrate and strike with lethal precision.





Salafi, known by his nom de guerre, commanded LeT's elite strike units, overseeing cross-border operations targeting India, including orchestrating attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.





Pakistan authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but local sources describe a heavy security lockdown around Muridke, with LeT cadres sealing off access roads.





Speculation swirls over the perpetrators: some fingers point to rival Jihadist factions like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), amid escalating turf wars; others whisper of Indian intelligence involvement, given Salafi's role in high-profile strikes.





LeT, founded in the late 1980s with backing from Pakistan's ISI, has long been designated a terrorist outfit by the UN, US, and India for its role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that claimed 166 lives.





This killing echoes past intra-militant vendettas in Pakistan, such as the 2022 assassination of al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, highlighting fractures within the jihadist ecosystem.





For India, Salafi's demise disrupts LeT's infiltration networks along the Line of Control, potentially curtailing near-term terror plots in the Kashmir Valley.





Analysts caution, however, that such vacuum-filling could see LeT hardliners elevate more radical successors, perpetuating the cycle of violence.





Eyewitness accounts describe two to three assailants, masked and armed with silenced pistols and knives, who melted into the crowds post-attack before security could react.





Social media erupted with unverified footage, amplifying the incident's reach and fuelling conspiracy theories across South Asian digital forums.





Pakistan's counter-terrorism apparatus faces scrutiny: Muridke's porous security at a terror epicentre raises questions about state complicity or incompetence.





As Eid celebrations turned to mourning within LeT ranks, the assassination underscores the precarious fault lines in Pakistan's jihadist underbelly, with ripple effects for regional stability.





Indian defence circles monitored the event closely, viewing it as a tactical win against a perennial adversary, though official Delhi commentary remains muted.





The coming days will likely reveal more through LeT's retaliatory rhetoric or Pakistani probes, but for now, Salafi's blood stains the very sanctum of his ideological fortress.





Agencies







