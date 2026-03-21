



The Bombay High Court has permitted the owners of three ships with alleged Iranian connections, seized by the Indian Coast Guard, to supply essential provisions to their crew members. This decision ensures humane treatment amid ongoing investigations into suspected smuggling activities within India's exclusive economic zone.





The vessels—Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia—were intercepted on 6 February approximately 100 nautical miles off Mumbai. Indian Coast Guard personnel acted on intelligence suggesting illicit petroleum transfers, a violation of maritime laws in the EEZ.





A division bench comprising Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri issued the order on Tuesday. Owners Balboa Shipping, Star Management Shipping, and Royal Princess Shipping may now deliver supplies under strict security supervision, addressing crew welfare during prolonged detention.





The court further authorised the ship owners to ascertain the current market value of the vessels. This valuation could facilitate potential release on bonds, should legal proceedings determine such measures appropriate.





The FIR, registered on 15 February by Yellow Gate police, names Jugwinder Singh Brar as the alleged owner alongside key crew members. Accused individuals include captains, chief officers, and engineers from each ship, facing charges related to smuggling.





Investigations reveal that authorities had monitored Asphalt Star since 4 February. Upon interception, the vessel was found concealing its identity by disabling sensors, with its voyage data recorder reportedly shut down by the master.





Police sources indicate Asphalt Star transferred roughly 30 metric tonnes of heavy fuel oil to Al Jafzia within the EEZ. Additionally, it supplied over 5,400 metric tonnes of high-viscosity bitumen—a crude oil derivative commonly used in road paving—to Stellar Ruby.





Stellar Ruby's prior movements add intrigue; the vessel lingered in Pakistani waters for eight days, from 20 to 28 January. This raises questions about potential transnational smuggling networks exploiting regional maritime boundaries.





A preliminary survey by the Director General of Shipping, presented during hearings, exposed discrepancies. Several ships bore fake registrations, fraudulent insurance documents, and unauthorised national flags, underscoring deceptive operations.





Named crew include Asphalt Star master Shyam Chauhan, captain Navjot, chief officer Gopal Das, and chief engineer Ravi Kumar. From Al Jafzia: master Gyan Chandra Gupta and chief engineer Munwar Khalife. Stellar Ruby's master Shiv Kumar Sharma and chief engineer Naseeruddin Mandal also face scrutiny.





This incident highlights persistent challenges in securing India's EEZ, a vast 2.01 million square kilometre expanse critical for energy security and trade routes. Smuggling of petroleum products undermines economic interests and fuels illicit networks.





The Iranian linkage, though not fully detailed, evokes concerns over shadow fleets evading sanctions. Such operations often involve high-risk transfers known as ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering, complicating enforcement.





Indian Coast Guard's proactive interception demonstrates enhanced surveillance capabilities, bolstered by recent investments in patrol vessels and radar systems. Yet, the use of fake identifiers signals evolving tactics by perpetrators.





Legal proceedings continue, balancing enforcement rigour with procedural fairness. The High Court's intervention ensures crew rights are upheld, potentially setting precedents for future seizures.





Broader implications extend to India's maritime strategy amid regional tensions. With neighbours like Pakistan and flux in Iranian shipping, bolstering EEZ patrols remains imperative for sovereignty and resource protection.





Agencies







