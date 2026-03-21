



In 2001, Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) obtained the unfinished T-10K-3 prototype of the Soviet era developed Su-33 derived from the Su-27 from Ukraine. The aircraft was reportedly studied in detail and reverse-engineered, marking the start of development on the J-15.

China repeatedly attempted to purchase Su-33 fighters from Russia, with negotiations continuing as late as March 2009. However, talks broke down in 2006 after it emerged that China had independently developed a modified variant of the Su-27SK—designated the J-11B—in violation of intellectual property agreements.





A striking new image circulating on social media has revealed a Chinese J-15D electronic warfare aircraft equipped with PL-15 air-to-air missiles, marking the first documented instance of this configuration in operational contexts. Previously, the J-15D variant had only appeared with such armament during static displays at air shows, reported Zona Militar.





This development underscores a potential shift for the platform, which forms part of the air wings aboard Chinese carrier groups, including the recently active Fujian carrier. The photograph depicts one PL-15 missile slung under each wing, alongside RKZ930-series jamming pods positioned on both sides and a central pod between the engines.





Analysts suggest this setup indicates the J-15D has been integrating PL-15 missiles into its missions for some time, possibly during live-fire exercises. The image's arrow highlighting the central pod aligns with OSINT observations of the aircraft's modular pod configurations.





Notably absent from the J-15D are the infrared search and track (IRST) systems and the internal 30 mm cannon found on standard J-15 models, emphasising its specialised electronic warfare role. The PL-15, with its estimated 200-kilometre range, AESA radar seeker, and real-time data-link updates, enhances the jet's beyond-visual-range engagement capabilities.





Western assessments highlight the missile's combat-proven status, particularly through Pakistan Air Force J-10C fighters during Operation Sindoor, where they reportedly downed Indian Rafale jets. This real-world efficacy bolsters China's confidence in arming EW platforms like the J-15D.





The PL-15's sleek dimensions and profile have sparked speculation that the J-15D could also accommodate LD-8A anti-radiation missiles. Such versatility would allow the aircraft to suppress enemy air defences while jamming radar emissions, adapting to contested modern battlespaces.





This flexibility is evident in the J-15D's array of specialised pods, enabling tailored mission profiles. Reports indicate its primary task involves supporting J-20 stealth fighter deployments, providing electronic cover for penetrating strikes against high-threat targets.





China's electronic warfare arsenal extends beyond carrier-based assets. The People's Liberation Army Air Force also employs the Y-9LG, a four-engine turboprop derived from the Shaanxi Y-9 transport, featuring a prominent dorsal beam antenna for standoff jamming.





The Y-9LG made its public debut in 2024 during Thailand's Falcon Strike exercise, complementing the J-15D's tactical role with strategic, long-endurance EW support. Together, these platforms reflect Beijing's layered approach to electronic dominance.





For India's strategic calculus, this evolution poses challenges. The J-15D's PL-15 integration aboard carriers like Fujian could complicate Indian Navy operations in the Indian Ocean, especially amid tensions with Pakistan, where similar missiles have proven effective.





Indigenous responses, such as DRDO's enhanced electronic warfare suites on Tejas Mk2 and potential upgrades to Su-30MKI jamming pods, gain urgency. Monitoring carrier group exercises will be vital for assessing operational maturity.





Open-source intelligence continues to pierce the veil of secrecy surrounding these systems, though full capabilities remain classified. The J-15D's progression from display mock-ups to armed readiness signals China's accelerating naval aviation prowess.





ZM







