



Former Director General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Sudhir Kumar Mishra, has credited the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with playing a pivotal role in the resounding success of Operation Sindoor.





Mishra asserted that the indigenous weapon system decisively altered the course of the operation, leading to a convincing defeat of Pakistan in recent military engagements.





Mishra, who personally oversaw the design, development, and productionisation of the BrahMos missile for integration across the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy, highlighted its battlefield efficacy. He noted that the missile's deployment transformed the operation's outcome, underscoring its status as a game-changer in modern warfare.





The operation also showcased the effectiveness of complementary indigenous systems, including anti-drone technologies and air defence platforms such as the Akash missile. These assets contributed to a comprehensive defensive and offensive posture, enabling India to neutralise threats with precision and overwhelming force.





Mishra emphasised the broader strategic lesson from these events: the imperative of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. In an era where multiple superpowers are embroiled in major conflicts worldwide, he warned that external assistance cannot be guaranteed. "If we are not self-sufficient in defence, then who will come to our rescue?" he questioned, confidently declaring that India has now achieved complete self-sufficiency in this critical domain.





Echoing these sentiments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier praised the BrahMos during a speech in Lucknow on 13 March. He revealed that the missile "wreaked havoc" on terrorist camps inside Pakistan, delivering a crushing blow to the perpetrators of cross-border terrorism.





Singh issued a stern warning to potential adversaries, stating that any future provocations would provoke a response of such magnitude that the aggressors "would never recover from it." He refrained from elaborating further, confident that his audience grasped the gravity of India's resolve.





The minister also spotlighted Lucknow's burgeoning role in India's defence ecosystem. A new integration and testing facility for the BrahMos missile has been established in the city, marking a significant milestone in indigenous production capabilities. This development not only bolsters national security but also aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative.





Singh expressed pride in Lucknow's contributions, noting that the facility would create advanced technological opportunities for the youth while catalysing local economic growth. "Seeing the role Lucknow is playing in strengthening the nation's security truly fills me with pride," he remarked.





Operation Sindoor exemplifies India's evolving military doctrine, blending cutting-edge indigenous weaponry with a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. The successful employment of BrahMos and allied systems demonstrates the maturity of DRDO's programs and the seamless interoperability of tri-service assets.





As India continues to indigenise its defence inventory, events like these serve as a powerful deterrent. Mishra's and Singh's statements reinforce a narrative of technological supremacy and strategic autonomy, positioning India as a formidable power in South Asia and beyond.





ANI







