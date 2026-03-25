



Bangalore-based C2C Advanced Systems has clinched a notable contract to design and supply 29 mission computing systems tailored for counter-drone applications.





This agreement, revealed in March 2026, underscores the firm's expanding footprint in India's burgeoning defence technology landscape.





The deal involves crafting specialised computing units optimised for detecting and neutralising unmanned aerial threats. These systems integrate advanced AI capabilities, enabling real-time processing essential for modern counter-drone operations.





Execution of the project remains firmly scheduled within the 2026 calendar year, reflecting C2C Advanced Systems' commitment to swift delivery amid rising demand for indigenous defence solutions.





Headquartered in Bangalore, C2C Advanced Systems specialises in cutting-edge technology for the defence sector. The company has carved a niche in AI-driven computing platforms, positioning itself as a key player in addressing aerial security challenges.





This contract marks a pivotal milestone for the firm, particularly in the AI-enabled drone detection arena. It signals growing confidence from domestic defence entities in private sector innovators like C2C, aligning with India's push for self-reliance under initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Counter-drone systems have surged in importance amid escalating threats from rogue drones in conflict zones and urban settings. Mission computing units like those ordered serve as the neural core, fusing sensor data with AI algorithms to identify, track, and mitigate intrusions.





The 29 units will likely bolster a domestic defence company's portfolio, enhancing its capabilities against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Such hardware proves vital for border surveillance, critical infrastructure protection, and military deployments.





India's defence ecosystem increasingly favours home-grown firms, reducing import dependencies on foreign suppliers. C2C's success exemplifies this shift, as private entities ramp up contributions to national security hardware.





The contract's timely execution within 2026 could pave the way for follow-on orders, especially as drone swarms emerge as a tactical norm in contemporary warfare. It also validates Bengaluru's status as a defence innovation hub, rivalled only by a few global centres.





Looking ahead, C2C Advanced Systems stands poised to deepen its involvement in counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technologies. This deal not only fortifies the company's order book but also contributes to India's strategic edge in aerial defence.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







