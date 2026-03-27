



Bangalore-based C2C Advanced Systems has clinched a significant contract from Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) to supply Warship Electronic Chart Display And Information Systems (WECDIS) for Fleet Support Ships under construction for the Indian Navy.





This development marks a notable expansion for C2C in the naval domain, where the WECDIS technology has been specially adapted to meet stringent defence specifications.





The system plays a pivotal role in enhancing navigation and tactical situational awareness aboard warships, delivering real-time electronic charts, precise positioning data, and integrated information overlays critical for maritime operations.





Fleet Support Ships, vital for sustaining extended naval deployments, rely on such advanced systems to ensure seamless logistics, fuel replenishment, and combat support in diverse operational theatres.





C2C's success underscores its growing prowess in indigenous defence electronics, aligning with India's push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in military hardware.





The contract not only bolsters C2C's maritime portfolio but also deepens its partnerships with key public sector undertakings like HSL, a cornerstone of India's warship-building ecosystem.





Recently, the company secured another order for 29 mission computing systems tailored for counter-drone applications, signalling robust demand for its cutting-edge solutions across multiple defence vectors.





This dual momentum highlights C2C's versatility, spanning naval navigation, aerial threat mitigation, and beyond, amid the Indian armed forces' modernisation drive.





WECDIS integration represents a leap in warship capabilities, fusing Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) standards with military-grade enhancements for secure, resilient performance in contested waters.





Such systems mitigate collision risks, optimise route planning, and provide layered intelligence, proving indispensable for the Indian Navy's blue-water ambitions.





HSL, based in Visakhapatnam, continues to spearhead indigenous shipbuilding, with these Fleet Support Ships set to augment the Navy's logistical backbone alongside carriers and destroyers.





C2C's Bangalore roots position it advantageously within India's defence innovation hub, fostering synergies with entities like DRDO, HAL, and private sector players in aerospace and electronics.





The deal arrives at a juncture of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Indian Ocean Region, where reliable naval C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) systems are paramount.





Financially, this contract is poised to enhance C2C's order book, reflecting investor confidence in its execution track record and scalability in high-stakes defence projects.





Looking ahead, C2C's trajectory suggests further inroads into submarine electronics, UAV integration, and hypersonic support systems, cementing its status as a rising force in India's private defence sector.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







