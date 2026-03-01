



In a major breakthrough for security forces, fifteen Naxalites, including a senior leader known as Vikas, surrendered in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.





This development marks the complete disbandment of the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division of the Maoist insurgency, as all remaining fifteen cadres in this unit laid down their arms.





Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who oversees the Home portfolio, hailed the surrenders as a pivotal achievement under the state government's rehabilitation policy. Speaking to reporters in Raipur, he emphasised the significance of the event, noting that it represented the total capitulation of a division active along the volatile Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.





Among the group was Vikas, a Special Zonal Committee-level member who had served as the secretary of the West Sub-Zonal wing within the Maoist hierarchy. His defection is particularly noteworthy, given his elevated rank and the strategic influence he wielded in coordinating operations across the border regions.





The surrendering cadres comprised six men and nine women, underscoring the substantial role of female fighters in the Naxal structure. They deposited an impressive arsenal, including three AK-47 rifles, two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), two INSAS rifles, and three .303 rifles, which security personnel recovered during the formal handover.





Officials revealed that the group had initiated contact with security forces as early as Wednesday night, paving the way for their negotiated surrender. This prior communication highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-driven outreach and rehabilitation incentives in eroding Naxal morale.





The event aligns with broader successes in Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal campaign. Over the past two years, security operations have neutralised 532 Maoists, prompted more than 2,700 surrenders, and led to the arrest of approximately 2,000 insurgents. These figures reflect a sustained multi-pronged strategy combining kinetic action with rehabilitation efforts.





Chhattisgarh remains a focal point of India's protracted battle against left-wing extremism, with its dense forests and tribal belts providing sanctuary for Maoist remnants. Mahasamund district, straddling key infiltration routes from Odisha, has witnessed intensified operations, contributing to the gradual contraction of Naxal influence.





The state's rehabilitation policy has proven instrumental, offering surrendered cadres vocational training, financial aid, and reintegration support. Such measures address root causes like poverty and alienation, making surrender a viable alternative to a life of violence and isolation.





Vikas's surrender could trigger a domino effect, potentially encouraging other mid-level commanders to defect amid mounting pressure from security forces. Intelligence sources suggest that depleted ranks and logistical strains are increasingly compelling Naxals to reconsider their allegiance.





At the national level, the Union government has set an ambitious deadline of 31 March this year to eradicate Naxalism entirely from India. This timeline underscores a renewed commitment to dismantle the Maoist ecosystem through coordinated central-state efforts, enhanced funding for forward operating bases, and advanced surveillance technologies.





Recent months have seen a surge in similar surrenders across Bastar and other Naxal hotspots, correlating with high-profile encounters that have decimated top leadership. The Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division's collapse exemplifies how targeted intelligence and humane policies can dismantle even resilient units.





For local communities, these developments promise respite from extortion, violence, and disrupted development. Surrendered cadres often provide vital intelligence on hideouts and supply lines, accelerating the clearance of remaining pockets.





Security analysts view this as evidence of the insurgency's terminal decline, with active cadres now estimated at historic lows. However, vigilance remains essential to prevent resurgence, particularly along porous interstate borders.





As Chhattisgarh presses forward, the surrender of Vikas and his group stands as a testament to the efficacy of a balanced approach—blending firmness with forgiveness—in India's long war on Naxalism.





