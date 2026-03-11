



Defence Laboratory Jodhpur (DLJ) marked a significant milestone in indigenous defence technology on 3 December 2025, with the formal handing over of advanced camouflage and deception systems to the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune.





VS Shenoi, Director and Distinguished Scientist at DLJ, led the delegation alongside a specialised design team for the ceremony. They presented the indigenously developed Multispectral Combat Tank Mock-up to Lt. Gen. AK Ramesh, SM, Commandant of CME Pune.





This full-scale mock-up represents a breakthrough in simulation technology. It accurately replicates the signatures of an actual combat tank across key regions of the electromagnetic spectrum, including visual, microwave, and thermal infrared (IR) bands.





The mock-up's multispectral fidelity enables realistic training scenarios for service officers and personnel. CME Pune will deploy it to enhance instruction in Camouflage, Concealment, and Deception (CCD) technologies, critical for modern battlefield survivability.





Accompanying the mock-up handover was the launch of Camouflage Pattern Generation Software Sigma 4.0. Developed entirely by DLJ, this software addresses a longstanding requirement of the Indian Armed Forces for advanced pattern design.





Sigma 4.0 generates tailored camouflage patterns optimised for strategic installations, ground-based vehicles, and equipment. Its algorithms ensure effectiveness against multispectral detection systems employed by contemporary adversaries.





The software's versatility extends to all three services—Army, Navy, and Air Force—promoting standardised CCD practices across joint operations. This Tri-Services applicability underscores DLJ's commitment to interoperable defence solutions.





Key DLJ contributors present at the event included Dr Ajay Jain, Scientist 'G' and Project Director for Mock-up Development. He was joined by Ravindra Khandelwal, Scientist 'E'; Sunil Kumar, Technical Officer 'C'; Rajiv Sankhla, Technical Officer 'C'; and other team members.





The ceremony highlighted India's push towards self-reliance in defence R&D under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat. DLJ's innovations reduce dependence on foreign imports for CCD training aids and software.





By equipping CME Pune with these tools, DLJ bolsters the training pipeline for CCD specialists. Personnel will gain hands-on expertise in countering advanced sensors, from electro-optical imagers to radar and IR seekers.





The multispectral mock-up's design incorporates modular elements for easy reconfiguration. Trainers can simulate various tank variants, environmental conditions, and degradation effects, fostering adaptive learning.





Sigma 4.0 features user-friendly interfaces with procedural generation capabilities. Operators can input parameters such as terrain type, threat signatures, and platform geometry to produce bespoke patterns rapidly.





This dual handover aligns with evolving threats in contested electromagnetic environments. As peer adversaries deploy integrated sensing networks, effective CCD remains a force multiplier for Indian formations.





Lt. Gen. AK Ramesh commended DLJ's efforts during the event, emphasising the mock-up and software's role in elevating CME's curriculum. The facility will now support advanced modules on signature management and low-observable techniques.





Looking ahead, DLJ plans further enhancements to Sigma series software, potentially integrating AI-driven adaptations for dynamic camouflage. Such developments will sustain India's edge in deception technologies.





This collaboration between DLJ and CME Pune exemplifies synergistic progress in India's defence ecosystem, from laboratory innovation to operational training.





