



Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), recently addressed students and faculty at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington.





His speech emphasised the strategic importance of innovation, indigenisation, and dual-use technologies. These elements, he noted, form the bedrock of India's future defence capabilities.





The interaction aimed to foster greater civil-military synergy. Dr Kamat shared a comprehensive vision for DRDO's role in advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat. This initiative seeks to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and technology development. He highlighted how such efforts would reduce dependence on foreign imports.





In a parallel development, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), engaged with 40 leaders from India's space ecosystem. The discussion, hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), focused on enhancing space capabilities within the defence sector. Participants included G. Satheesh Reddy, a Member of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB).





Representatives from DRDO, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the Defence Space Agency (DSA) also joined the forum. Conversations centred on integrating space technologies into military applications. This includes satellite reconnaissance, communication systems, and navigation for enhanced operational effectiveness.





General Chauhan later visited an electronics company to observe cutting-edge capabilities. He witnessed advanced design and manufacturing processes in defence, space, aerospace, and electronics systems. The visit underscored the growing prowess of India's private sector in producing high-tech components.





Official statements described the discussions as pivotal for future combat preparedness. Emphasis was placed on strengthening indigenous technological capabilities for the Armed Forces. General Chauhan addressed the company team, outlining the evolving operational landscape and industry's vital role in readiness.





He stressed the need for innovation to counter emerging threats. This includes hypersonic systems, AI-driven platforms, and resilient supply chains. Such advancements are crucial amid regional geopolitical tensions.





Meanwhile, the Commandant of the College of Defence Management (CDM), accompanied by faculty, visited the Naval War College. The exchange involved interactions with the Commandant and Directing Staff. Briefings covered the college's diverse courses and ongoing initiatives for targeted learning outcomes.





This visit exemplified mutual learning between premier institutions. It promoted the exchange of best practices in defence education. Both sides reaffirmed a commitment to integrating training curricula with contemporary challenges.





The engagements reflect a broader push for synergy across India's defence ecosystem. From research labs to industry and academia, collaborative efforts are accelerating indigenisation. Dual-use technologies, blending civilian and military applications, promise cost efficiencies and rapid scaling.





DRDO's focus under Dr Kamat aligns with national goals. Recent successes in missile systems, UAVs, and quantum tech demonstrate progress. Yet, challenges like supply chain vulnerabilities persist, necessitating sustained investment.





General Chauhan's interactions signal deeper private-sector involvement. Space defence capabilities are evolving, with ISRO-DRDO partnerships yielding results like the Agnibaan launcher. These bolster India's strategic deterrence.





Inter-institutional visits like CDM-NWC foster doctrinal evolution. They ensure training adapts to hybrid warfare, cyber threats, and multi-domain operations. This holistic approach positions India as a formidable defence power.





As Atmanirbhar Bharat gains momentum, such initiatives bridge gaps between vision and execution. They equip the Armed Forces for future conflicts while nurturing a vibrant defence industrial base.





Agencies







