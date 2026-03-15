



The escalating conflict in West Asia, pitting the United States and Israel against Iran, has thrust the BRICS grouping into a profound diplomatic quandary. Recent US-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets, codenamed Operation Epic Fury and Operation Lion’s Roar, have provoked fierce retaliatory missile and drone barrages from Tehran under Operation True Promise IV.





This war, now in its third week as of mid-March 2026, has disrupted oil supplies and heightened regional instability, with Iran targeting US bases in Gulf states and Israel striking Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.





India, holding the BRICS chairmanship for 2026, faces an acute challenge in forging a collective stance. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted during a media briefing that several BRICS members are directly embroiled in the crisis, complicating consensus efforts.





The expanded BRICS now comprises eleven nations: original members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Indonesia.





Direct involvement stems primarily from Iran, on one side, clashing with US allies including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both BRICS members. Iran has launched strikes on UAE territory housing US interests, prompting condemnations from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi over sovereignty violations.





Meanwhile, Russia and China have openly criticised the initial US-Israeli actions, while Brazil has echoed similar sentiments, exposing stark fault lines within the bloc.





India has actively facilitated dialogue through the Sherpa channel, convening a virtual meeting of BRICS Sherpas on 12 March to deliberate a possible joint response. This followed an earlier in-person Sherpa gathering in New Delhi on 9-10 February, where India outlined its chairmanship priorities under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”





Despite these efforts, divergent strategic interests—ranging from Iran's call for condemnation of Western aggression to Gulf states' demands for recognition of Tehran's retaliations—have stymied progress.





Jaiswal emphasised India's commitment to bridging these divides, stating that New Delhi continues engaging partners to evolve a common position. Bilateral diplomacy underscores the tensions: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the issue with Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who urged BRICS to denounce the strikes, while India has critiqued attacks on Gulf infrastructure.





Tehran has separately pressed India to lead a bloc statement against US-Israeli actions, placing New Delhi in a delicate balancing act given its ties with Israel and the US.





The crisis reveals BRICS' growing pains post-expansion, mirroring past divisions such as over Russia's Ukraine invasion. With three members—Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—on opposing fronts, a unified resolution appears elusive, potentially undermining the group's credibility as a Global South voice. India's leadership persists amid these challenges, aiming to host the annual summit later in 2026 and advance people-centric cooperation.





Broader implications ripple through global energy markets, with Iranian actions disrupting Saudi and Qatari output via the Strait of Hormuz.





The US has bolstered its regional presence by deploying additional Marines, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards warn of further escalations. As India navigates this minefield, its diplomatic manoeuvres could define BRICS' cohesion in an era of heightened geopolitical flux.





Agencies







