



The Expression of Interest (EoI) for the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) initiative on the manufacturing and assembly of a high-thrust class aero engine opened on Friday (27-Mar-2026) morning at 9 AM IST. This marks a pivotal step in India's quest for self-reliance in advanced propulsion technologies.





Already, the EoI has attracted multiple applications from both public sector undertakings and private entities, signalling robust industry interest. Sources close to the process indicate that the response exceeds expectations, with bids reflecting a mix of established defence manufacturers and emerging players eager to contribute to indigenous capabilities.





The high-thrust class aero engine, understood to target thrust levels beyond 90-100 kN, aligns with DRDO's Kaveri engine derivative programme and broader ambitions for next-generation combat aircraft. It aims to power future platforms such as advanced fighters or unmanned systems, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers like those providing GE F414 engines.





India's aero engine development has long been a strategic bottleneck, despite decades of investment in projects like the GTRE Kaveri. The DcPP model represents a collaborative approach, where DRDO provides core technology while the selected partner handles scaled manufacturing, testing, and eventual production.





Public sector giants such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are likely frontrunners, given their experience with licence-built engines and ongoing work on the TEJAS MK-2. Private firms, including Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Godrej Aerospace, have ramped up capabilities in precision components, positioning them strongly.





The EoI's swift uptake underscores the maturing Indian defence ecosystem, bolstered by Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives and recent successes in missile and UAV manufacturing. Private participation has surged post-2020 reforms, with over 600 lines opened for indigenisation.





Key requirements in the EoI reportedly emphasise technology transfer readiness, manufacturing infrastructure, and integration with DRDO's test facilities like those at Bengaluru's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE). Applicants must demonstrate expertise in hot-section technologies, materials like single-crystal blades, and digital twin simulations.





Timeline pressures are evident; officials hope the DcPP selection process accelerates to meet Air Force indigenisation targets by the early 2030s. Delays in similar programmes, such as the Kaveri dry variant, have heightened urgency for a production-ready high-thrust engine.





This development bolsters India's strategic posture amid tensions with neighbours and evolving Indo-Pacific dynamics. A homegrown engine would enhance fifth-generation fighter prospects, complementing partnerships like the US-India iCET for jet engine co-development.





Challenges remain, including supply chain localisation for critical alloys and coatings, as well as certification under DGCA and military standards. Successful DcPPs could mirror the Akash missile's public-private model, achieving over 90% indigenisation.





The government's push aligns with the 2025-2030 defence production roadmap, targeting ₹1.75 lakh crore in output. EoI momentum could catalyse investments in Odisha's engine hub or Hyderabad's aerospace corridor.





Industry observers predict shortlisting within months, followed by proof-of-concept phases. This EoI not only promises technological sovereignty but also positions Indian firms on the global stage, potentially exporting know-how.





As applications pour in, the process's transparency and merit-based selection will be crucial to sustaining momentum. Stakeholders express optimism that this could herald a new era for India's aero propulsion sector.





Agencies







