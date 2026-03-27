



MoD has inked a pivotal contract worth ₹413 crore with Boeing India Defence Pvt Ltd for the depot-level inspection and maintenance of the Indian Navy's P-8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft fleet.





This agreement, one of two contracts totalling ₹858 crore signed on 27 March 2026 at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi, was witnessed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





The deal focuses exclusively on the P-8I platform, comprising 12 operational aircraft that form the backbone of the Navy's maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Under the contract, Boeing India will undertake comprehensive depot-level maintenance, encompassing structural inspections, avionics upgrades, and engine overhauls to ensure fleet readiness.





A standout feature is the 100% indigenous content in the maintenance processes, marking a significant stride towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence sustainment. This indigenous approach promises to slash turnaround times for repairs, minimising downtime for the high-value assets and enhancing operational availability in critical missions.





Logistics costs will also plummet, as in-country maintenance reduces reliance on overseas shipping of components and aircraft, streamlining supply chains. The P-8I, based on the Boeing 737 platform, equips the Indian Navy with advanced multi-role capabilities, including long-range maritime reconnaissance, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and potent anti-submarine warfare (ASW) tools.





Since their induction starting in 2013, these aircraft have proven indispensable in securing India's interests across the vast Indian Ocean Region (IOR), from monitoring submarine threats to countering piracy and territorial incursions. The contract reinforces India's strategic pivot towards self-reliance in maritime aviation maintenance, curtailing foreign dependency amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific.





By localising depot-level services, the Navy gains greater control over sustainment, fostering technology transfer and skill development among Indian engineers and technicians. Boeing India's role underscores deepening Indo-US defence ties, with the company establishing robust local infrastructure, including facilities in Bangalore tailored for P-8I work.





This initiative aligns with broader naval modernisation efforts, ensuring the P-8I fleet remains at peak efficiency for missions ranging from exclusive economic zone patrols to joint operations with allies like the Quad partners. Experts hail the deal as a model for future contracts, blending private sector expertise with indigenous mandates to build a resilient defence ecosystem.





This ₹413 crore investment not only sustains the P-8I's dominance in ASW and ISR but also propels India's maritime reconnaissance prowess into a more autonomous era.





PTI







