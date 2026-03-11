



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, engaged in crucial discussions with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, on Tuesday, focusing on the escalating conflict in West Asia. The meeting, held in New Delhi, comes amid heightened tensions that have gripped the region since late February.





Jaishankar shared his thoughts on X, stating succinctly: "Exchanged views with FM Johann Wadephul of Germany on the ongoing conflict in West Asia." This exchange underscores India's diplomatic outreach to key global partners as the crisis deepens.





Germany's Foreign Minister Wadephul articulated a firm position in support of Israel and the United States. In his own post on X, he affirmed: "We stand with Israel. That is why I am here as Germany's Foreign Minister."





Wadephul described his recent visit to a site struck by Iran, where he witnessed the devastation firsthand. "I'm in a region at war, in a country facing daily attacks from some of its neighbours," he noted, highlighting the precarious security situation.





He emphasised solidarity with Israel during these trying times, having held talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar to advocate for measures preventing further escalation. Wadephul stressed the urgency of curbing Iran's nuclear and missile programs.





Moreover, he called for Iran to cease its backing of terrorist groups while underscoring the need to preserve Iran's territorial integrity. "Chaos in Iran would have severe consequences for the region and for Europe," Wadephul warned.





In contrast, India has consistently advocated for de-escalation through dialogue. Jaishankar reiterated this stance in a Suo Motu Statement to the Rajya Sabha on 9 March, addressing the House on the dire situation in West Asia.





The conflict erupted on 28 February 2026, pitting Israel and the United States against Iran, with spill-over attacks on several Gulf states. Jaishankar detailed the heavy toll, including leadership casualties in Iran and widespread infrastructure damage.





From the outset, India expressed deep concern, urging all parties to show restraint, shun escalation, and safeguard civilians. "We believed and continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions," Jaishankar affirmed.





He also stressed the paramount importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all regional states. This balanced approach reflects India's long-standing policy of promoting stability without aligning overtly with any belligerent.





The divergence between Germany's unequivocal support for Israel and India's call for talks highlights varying international responses to the crisis. As Wadephul pushes for containment of Iranian ambitions, New Delhi prioritises multilateral diplomacy.





Recent developments have intensified fears of broader regional instability, with Gulf states now drawn into the fray. Casualties mount daily, straining humanitarian resources and testing global diplomatic frameworks.





Jaishankar's engagement with Wadephul signals India's intent to bridge perspectives among allies. Germany, a key European partner, brings its transatlantic ties into sharper focus amid the transcontinental ramifications.





Iran's nuclear pursuits and proxy support remain flashpoints, as Wadephul noted. Yet, his caution against chaos in Iran echoes concerns over potential refugee flows and energy disruptions affecting Europe.





India's position aligns with its strategic interests in West Asia, where it maintains strong economic and diaspora ties. The government's early statement on 28 February set a tone of measured concern and restraint.





As the Rajya Sabha was apprised, the conflict's leadership-level strikes in Iran have destabilised Tehran's command structures. Infrastructure losses exacerbate economic woes across the affected zones.





Wadephul's fieldwork in Israel—visiting strike sites—lends immediacy to Germany's stance. His dialogue with Sa'ar aims to forestall a wider war, though escalation risks persist.





India's diplomatic calculus emphasises civilian safety foremost. Jaishankar's address to Parliament reinforces this, positioning New Delhi as a voice for reason in a polarised arena.





The talks between Jaishankar and Wadephul may pave the way for coordinated efforts, blending Europe's security priorities with India's dialogue-centric strategy. Outcomes remain fluid as hostilities continue.





