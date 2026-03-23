



Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting on Sunday to scrutinise India's preparedness across vital energy sectors amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





The discussions centred on petroleum, crude oil, natural gas, power, and fertilisers, reflecting the government's proactive stance against potential supply disruptions.





Senior officials from key ministries delivered comprehensive briefings on current stockpile levels, import dependencies, and robust contingency measures. The Prime Minister emphasised seamless coordination to safeguard uninterrupted supply chains, stabilise logistics, and ensure efficient nationwide distribution of these essential resources.





Geopolitical friction in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, has cast a shadow over global energy flows. This narrow chokepoint handles approximately 20 per cent of the world's crude oil and natural gas shipments, making it a flashpoint for disruptions. Iran's recent blockade has already delayed multiple tankers, exacerbating vulnerabilities for import-reliant nations like India.





India's heavy reliance on Gulf suppliers for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas has led to early signs of strain.





LPG consumption has plummeted as shipments face indefinite delays, prompting visible impacts on the ground. Long queues have emerged outside gas agencies and compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in major cities, with residents enduring hours-long waits to refill cylinders or refuel vehicles.





Panic buying and hoarding have intensified the shortages in several regions. In Vijayawada, auto-rickshaw drivers dependent on CNG report refuelling times ballooning from minutes to nearly an hour. Similar scenes unfold in parts of Maharashtra, where crowds and tensions have built up outside LPG distribution centres amid widespread fears of an impending crunch.





Fuel prices in major urban centres have held relatively steady despite global crude volatility. In Mumbai, petrol lingers around ₹103 per litre and diesel near ₹90 per litre. However, premium petrol variants have seen hikes exceeding ₹2 per litre in recent days, signalling upward pressure from rising international crude costs.





The most pressing concern, according to officials, revolves around the burgeoning natural gas shortfall. Commercial sectors are bearing the brunt, with numerous restaurants and eateries curtailing operations or shutting down entirely due to restricted allocations. The government has prioritised domestic LPG supplies for households and essential services to mitigate public hardship.





Prime Minister Modi underscored the imperative for inter-ministerial synergy to avert shortages, rein in price surges, and quell public anxiety. He issued directives to bolster contingency frameworks, anticipating possible escalation in the West Asia conflict. This includes diversifying import sources and ramping up strategic reserves where feasible.





India's energy import profile amplifies the stakes. Over 80 per cent of its crude oil and a substantial share of natural gas hail from Gulf nations, rendering the country acutely sensitive to regional instability. While no full-blown fuel crisis looms imminently, the gas sector's early distress signals have placed the administration on high alert.





Authorities maintain that overall supplies remain adequate, urging citizens to desist from hoarding. Enhanced monitoring of stockpiles and logistics is underway, alongside diplomatic overtures to secure alternative pathways. The situation evokes parallels to past disruptions, such as those during the 2019 tanker attacks, highlighting the perennial risks of overdependence on a volatile corridor.





In the broader strategic context, this episode underscores India's push towards energy self-reliance under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat. Efforts to expand domestic refining capacity, harness renewables, and forge long-term deals with non-Gulf suppliers gain renewed urgency. Yet, short-term buffers will prove critical if tensions persist.





The Prime Minister's intervention signals a whole-of-government approach, blending vigilance with resilience-building. As West Asia's dynamics evolve, India's energy security apparatus stands tested, with implications rippling through economic stability and public welfare.





News18







