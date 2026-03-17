



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has concluded a significant meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, during his official visit to Brussels. The discussions centred on advancing the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and addressing pressing geopolitical issues in West Asia and Ukraine.





Jaishankar described von der Leyen's state visit to India in January 2026 as a pivotal moment that has transformed bilateral ties. He noted that both sides are now pursuing follow-up actions with vigour, building momentum from that landmark trip.





In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for von der Leyen's insights into global developments. Their conversation underscored a shared commitment to translating recent agreements into tangible outcomes for citizens on both sides.





Von der Leyen echoed this sentiment, highlighting the FTA—dubbed the "mother of all deals"—alongside a newly signed Security and Defence Partnership from the 16th India-EU Summit in January. She emphasised the urgency of efficient implementation to deliver swift benefits.





The leaders also turned their attention to regional instability. Developments in the Middle East and Ukraine featured prominently, with de-escalation, stability, and energy security identified as common priorities amid ongoing tensions.





Earlier that day, Jaishankar engaged with Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot. Their talks focused on deepening cooperation in trade, investment, semiconductors, health, technology, and innovation—sectors poised for mutual growth.





Both sides agreed to launch a Strategic Dialogue, signalling a structured approach to elevate bilateral relations. This move aligns with Belgium's role as a key EU hub and India's push for stronger European partnerships.





Jaishankar's two-day visit to Brussels comes at the invitation of EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas. He participated in interactions with Foreign Ministers from all 27 EU member states at the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.





This trip follows closely on the heels of the historic 16th India-EU Summit, reinforcing India's strategic partnership with the bloc. It reflects New Delhi's proactive diplomacy in Europe amid evolving global challenges.





The FTA implementation holds immense promise, potentially unlocking billions in trade opportunities across goods, services, and digital sectors. Negotiations had spanned years, making the January breakthrough a hard-won achievement.





On the security front, the new Defence Partnership could enhance joint efforts in counter-terrorism, maritime security, and defence technology transfers—areas of growing alignment between India and the EU.





West Asia discussions likely touched on Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea, Iran's regional influence, and the Israel-Hamas conflict's ripple effects on energy markets. India, as a major oil importer, shares the EU's stakes in stabilisation.





Ukraine remains a flashpoint, with both parties stressing de-escalation to avert broader fallout. India's balanced stance—advocating dialogue while boosting European energy ties—resonates with the EU's objectives.





Energy security emerged as a linchpin, given Europe's post-Ukraine diversification push and India's quest for reliable supplies. Potential LNG deals and green energy collaborations could stem from these talks.





Jaishankar's Brussels itinerary underscores India's multi-alignment strategy, balancing ties with the EU against engagements with Russia, the US, and regional powers. It bolsters India's credentials as a reliable global partner.





As implementation ramps up, stakeholders anticipate accelerated tariff reductions, eased market access, and investment flows. Semiconductors and critical minerals, vital for both economies, stand to gain.





The visit also highlights Belgium's niche strengths in diamonds, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, complementing India's manufacturing ambitions under initiatives like Make in India.





Looking ahead, the proposed India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue could pave the way for joint ventures in emerging tech, fostering innovation ecosystems.





These engagements signal a maturing India-EU relationship, poised to navigate geopolitical headwinds through economic resilience and strategic convergence.





ANI







