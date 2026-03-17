



by Joydeep Ghosh





When in 28 February 2026 when Israel and USA fired these PGMs into Tehran killing Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, thought that Iran will surrender and USA expected to announce victory. It was not to be Iran instead fired back and hit Israel and USA interests including its lapdog kingdoms in the Middle East nations like UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.





Today is 17th day of the war and Iran is hitting hard. Since last few days Iran has been firing cluster bombs (or cluster warheads) on top of missiles into Israel. Seeing this Israel is shedding crocodile tears, it forgets it fired cluster bombs (or cluster munitions) into Gaza Strip and Lebanon not to mention White Phosphorus bombs.





Nobody expected Iran to fight for this long and today the initiative and narrative in the 2-front war against Israel and USA is with Iran. Iran is giving a rude awakening to USA Empire, which is about to collapse. I had already predicted what the USA, Israel plan to do with Iran. USA as part of it is plan to create Greater Israel had created the hogwash of Abraham Accords and IMEC to subdue the Middle Eastern nations and other Islamic nations opposed to Israel.





But USA and Israel always knew that Iran and its proxies were the biggest hurdle in their dream. My predictions about Gaza Eyewash, Fall of Syria all came true. The false pretence of Iran 2 weeks away from nuclear bombs was being peddled for last 40 years and it resulted in the 12 day war in June 2025, where actually Iran humiliated Israel. At that time USA had declared it destroyed Iran’s nuclear capability with Bunker Buster Bombs, then why it attacked again in 2026, is a mystery.





Unfortunately, Iran expected India to support it but think that due some important names appearing in Epstein Files India supported USA. Not surprising when India didn’t even condemn Israel for Gaza Genocide.





Anyways, Iran has been pounding Israel under Operation True Promise 4 with cluster munitions. So, what are cluster bombs. Cluster bombs (or cluster munitions) considered among the most dangerous weapons because they scatter dozens or even hundreds of smaller explosives over wide areas, many of which fail to detonate and remain lethal for civilians long after conflicts end.





Their humanitarian impact led to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, banning their use, production, and stockpiling, though major military powers like the U.S., Russia, China, and Israel have not signed it.





How Cluster Bombs Work





Mechanism: A cluster bomb is a container that opens mid-air, releasing multiple “bomblets” or submunitions.

Impact: Instead of one explosion, dozens of smaller blasts cover a wide radius, destroying vehicles, equipment, and personnel.

Lingering Danger: Many bomblets fail to explode on impact, effectively becoming landmines that can kill or injure civilians years later.





Why Are Cluster Bombs So Dangerous





Civilian Casualties: Unexploded bomblets are often mistaken for toys by children. Farmers face danger in contaminated fields.

Unpredictability: High failure rates (up to 40% in some conflicts) leave contaminated areas unsafe for farming or habitation, effectively becoming landmines.

Humanitarian Crisis: Countries like Laos and Lebanon still suffer thousands of casualties from unexploded cluster munitions decades after wars.

Wide-Area Effect: These are designed to saturate large zones, making them indiscriminate.





Manufacturers And Purchases





Manufacturers: Historically produced by defence companies in the U.S., Russia, Israel, China, and others. Examples include Lockheed Martin, Textron (U.S.), Splav State Research (Russia), and Israel Military Industries.

Market Size: The global cluster munitions market was valued in the hundreds of millions of USD in 2024, with projections of growth despite international bans.

Purchases: Exact annual purchase figures are difficult to track due to secrecy, but reports confirm continued production and use by non-signatory states. Exact figures are secretive, but billions of dollars have been spent historically.





The 2008 Treaty: Convention On Cluster Munitions





Adopted: In May 2008 in Dublin, signed in Oslo in December 2008 and it became effective since August 2010.

Provisions: Prohibits use, production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions. Requires clearance of contaminated areas and assistance to victims.

Reason For Ban: The indiscriminate nature of cluster bombs and their long-term humanitarian impact on civilians.





Nations That Have Not Signed





A total 112 nations have signed and ratified the treaty, whereas 12 nations have signed but are yet to ratify it. The following 11 countries argue that cluster munitions are militarily effective and necessary for defense, despite global condemnation. Lithuania, which had signed and ratified the treaty has recently withdrawn from the treaty after Russia attacked Ukraine.





Cluster bombs are banned because they cause disproportionate civilian harm and remain deadly for decades after wars end. Yet, powerful nations continue to resist the ban, citing military utility. This tension between humanitarian law and military doctrine keeps cluster munitions one of the most controversial weapons in modern warfare.





History of Cluster Bombs





Cluster bombs were first developed during World War II by both Germany and the Soviet Union, and later widely used by the United States in Vietnam. They are considered dangerous because they scatter hundreds of bomblets over large areas, many of which fail to detonate, leaving behind deadly hazards for civilians decades after conflicts end. India, while acknowledging humanitarian concerns, still regards them as legitimate weapons and has not signed the 2008 Convention banning their use.





Origins of Cluster Bombs





Germany pioneered cluster munitions in the late 1930s, using the SD-2 “Butterfly Bomb” during World War II.

Soviet Union also developed early versions, deploying them against German forces.

First widespread use: World War II saw cluster bombs used extensively, especially in Europe.

Cold War era: Both the U.S. and USSR expanded production, integrating cluster munitions into missiles and artillery.

Vietnam War: The U.S. dropped millions of cluster bombs, leaving Laos and Cambodia heavily contaminated.





India’s Stance





India has not signed the 2008 treaty, it acknowledges humanitarian concerns but considers cluster munitions “legitimate weapons” if used under international humanitarian law.

India abstained from UN votes supporting the ban and continues to produce, export, and stockpile them, though it is not known to have used them in combat.





What Are Cluster Bombs Made of





Cluster bombs do not rely on special chemicals to make them more effective; they are primarily conventional explosive weapons. Their lethality comes from the mechanical design—scattering dozens or hundreds of bomblets over wide areas—rather than chemical enhancements. However, historically some bomblets have been adapted to carry chemical agents, which greatly increased humanitarian concerns.





Explosives Used In Cluster Bombs





Standard Payloads: Most cluster munitions use high explosives like TNT, RDX, or Composition B. Design Focus: The destructive effect of cluster munitions comes from fragmentation and blast radius, not chemical additives.





Bomblet Types:





Anti-Personnel: Fragmentation to injure or kill soldiers, Anti-Armour: Shaped charges to penetrate vehicles, and Runway Denial: Designed to crater airstrips.





Chemical Payloads In Cluster Bombs





Germany (WW-II): The SD-2 “Butterfly Bomb” was purely explosive, but later designs explored chemical dispersal.

U.S. Cold War Era: Some bomblets were tested with sarin nerve agent payloads, though these were not widely deployed.

Soviet Union: Developed bomblets capable of carrying incendiary or chemical agents.

Modern stance: Chemical payloads are banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention (1997), so today’s cluster bombs are strictly explosive.





Why Chemicals Were Considered In Cluster Bombs





Area denial: Chemical bomblets could contaminate large zones, preventing enemy movement, Psychological Warfare: Fear of chemical contamination amplified the weapon’s deterrent effect and Effectiveness Concerns: Chemical bomblets were unreliable, difficult to control, and posed extreme humanitarian risks.





Legal Restrictions





Convention On Cluster Munitions (2008) bans explosive cluster bombs due to civilian harm.

Chemical Weapons Convention (1997) bans chemical payloads entirely.

Together, these treaties make chemical cluster munitions illegal under international law.





Cluster bombs are deadly because of their mechanical design and explosive payloads, not because of special chemicals. While chemical bomblets were experimented with during the Cold War, they are now banned under international law. The humanitarian danger of unexploded bomblets alone was enough to drive the global ban on cluster munitions. Yet both Israel and Iran continue to use it, and with the Operation True Promise 4, Iran has used cluster bombs/munitions as missile warheads in most effective manner against Israel.





Joydeep Ghosh tracks strategic affairs, geopolitics, aerospace, defence, and diplomacy issues closely. Views expressed are of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of IDN







