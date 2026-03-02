



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New Delhi on 2 March 2026, during the latter's official visit to India. Jaishankar expressed delight at the meeting and commended Carney's commitment to forging a forward-looking partnership between the two nations.





This encounter forms part of Carney's itinerary, which includes a subsequent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.





Carney arrived in the national capital on the evening of 1 March, following engagements in Mumbai that concluded productively. He received a warm reception at the airport from Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada. The visit, spanning 27 February to 2 March, marks Carney's inaugural official trip to India as Prime Minister.





Prior to meeting Carney, Jaishankar hosted Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Sunday evening. He extended a welcome and anticipated the Prime Ministerial discussions scheduled for the following day. Anand reciprocated with thanks for the hospitality, voicing optimism about bolstering bilateral ties and advancing shared priorities.





The high-level talks between Modi and Carney aim to assess advancements in the India-Canada Strategic Partnership. Building on prior summits in Kananaskis in June 2025 and Johannesburg in November 2025—on the G7 and G20 sidelines—the leaders will review cooperation across trade, investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, innovation, and people-to-people linkages.





A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs highlights that the delegations will also address regional and global developments. Complementing the formal agenda, Modi and Carney will participate in the India-Canada CEOs Forum, underscoring economic dimensions of the partnership.





This visit arrives amid efforts to normalise India-Canada relations, strained in recent years by diplomatic tensions over issues like the Khalistan movement and allegations of foreign interference. Carney's predecessor faced challenges, but his leadership—rooted in finance and climate expertise—signals a pragmatic pivot towards economic and strategic alignment.





India and Canada share complementary strengths in critical minerals, with Canada possessing vast reserves of lithium, nickel, and cobalt essential for India's green energy ambitions. Enhanced collaboration could bolster supply chains for electric vehicles and renewables, aligning with both nations' net-zero goals.





Trade volumes, hovering around $10 billion annually, hold untapped potential in sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT services, and agri-exports. The CEOs Forum offers a platform for business leaders to identify synergies, potentially accelerating bilateral commerce amid global supply chain shifts.





People-to-people ties remain robust, with over 1.3 million Indian diaspora in Canada forming a vital bridge. Educational exchanges thrive, with thousands of Indian students pursuing studies there annually. Discussions may address mobility frameworks to sustain this momentum.





Geopolitically, both nations navigate a multipolar world, converging on Indo-Pacific stability, counter-terrorism, and multilateral reforms. Carney's visit reinforces Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, positioning India as a key partner against assertive influences.





Energy cooperation extends beyond hydrocarbons to clean technologies, including hydrogen and nuclear domains where Canada excels. Joint ventures could support India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence and aerospace manufacturing.





The timing aligns with India's presidency of the G20 in prior cycles and ongoing Quad engagements, fostering trilateral opportunities with like-minded partners. Successful outcomes could pave the way for a free trade agreement, long discussed but pending.





Observers view Carney's proactive stance as a thaw, contrasting earlier frictions. Jaishankar's appreciative tone reflects mutual intent to elevate ties, with tangible deliverables in minerals and trade likely to emerge from Hyderabad House.





As the visit unfolds, it underscores India's diplomatic outreach amid domestic priorities like defence modernisation and economic self-reliance. For Canada, engaging India diversifies partnerships beyond traditional allies, enhancing its global footprint.





