



Bengaluru-based Elena Geo Systems has unveiled an indigenous Drone Navigation Unit powered by India's NavIC satellite system. This breakthrough marks a significant stride in self-reliant aerospace technology. The unit promises precise navigation for unmanned aerial vehicles, even in GPS-denied environments.





The company, nestled in India's Silicon Valley, specialises in geospatial solutions. Elena Geo Systems drew on expertise from defence-linked projects to craft this unit. It integrates seamlessly with NavIC's seven-satellite constellation, operated by ISRO.





NavIC, or Navigation with Indian Constellation, delivers positioning accuracy down to 10 metres over India and 1500 km around it. Unlike GPS, which faces jamming risks from adversaries, NavIC offers sovereign control. Elena's unit exploits this for drones in surveillance, agriculture, and border patrol.





Development spanned two years, involving rigorous testing in Karnataka's varied terrains. Prototypes endured high-altitude flights over the Western Ghats and urban clutter in Bengaluru. The unit's compact design—barely larger than a smartphone—fits micro-drones weighing under 2 kg.





Key innovations include dual-frequency receivers for L5 and S-band signals, slashing multipath errors by 40%. An onboard inertial measurement unit fuses data with NavIC fixes, ensuring centimetre-level precision during signal blackouts. Power draw stays under 1 watt, ideal for endurance missions.





Elena collaborated with DRDO's laboratory for electro-optics. This partnership validated the unit against hypersonic threats and electronic warfare scenarios. Tests confirmed resilience to spoofing, a nod to Indo-Pacific tensions where GPS disruptions loom large.





For defence applications, the unit equips loitering munitions and swarm drones. Imagine Heron TP equivalents navigating Pakistan borders without foreign satnav dependency. It aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat, reducing imports from Israeli or US firms.





Agriculture benefits too. Farmers in Punjab can deploy precision-spraying drones over 100 hectares, guided solely by NavIC. The unit's SDK allows integration with ArduPilot firmware, opening doors for startups.





Cost-wise, Elena prices it at ₹50,000 per unit—half the imported rivals. Scalable production at their Whitefield facility targets 10,000 units annually. Certifications from DGCA and BIS pave the way for exports to QUAD partners.





Challenges persist. NavIC's partial global coverage limits deep-sea ops, though augmentation with GAGAN helps. Elena plans firmware updates for hybrid NavIC-GPS modes. Cybersecurity layers, including quantum-resistant encryption, fortify against hacks.





This launch coincides with Gaganyaan's momentum and PSLV's reliability. It bolsters India's drone ecosystem, from HAL's designs to private players like ideaForge. Elena's CEO hailed it as "a NavIC-powered leap for Bharat's skies."





Strategic ripples extend to South Asia. With China advancing Beidou drones, India's NavIC edge counters regional imbalances. Bengaluru's talent pool—from IIT alumni to ex-BEL engineers—fuels such indigenisation.





Future roadmaps eye AI integration for autonomous rerouting. Elena eyes tie-ups with Tata Advanced Systems for Tejas drone variants. Mass adoption could slash UAV mission failures by 30%, per internal simulations.





Elena Geo Systems' NavIC Drone Navigation Unit embodies India's tech sovereignty. From Bengaluru labs to border skies, it charts a precise, independent path forward.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







