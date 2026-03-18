

In a recent address that has captured attention across India's scientific community, former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath has publicly applauded the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for its ground breaking technology services.

Speaking at a technology conclave in Bangalore, Somanath highlighted C-DAC's instrumental role in bolstering India's computational prowess.





Somanath, who stepped down from his prestigious role at the Indian Space Research Organisation earlier this year, praised C-DAC's innovations in supercomputing. He noted how the organisation's Param series of supercomputers has placed India at the forefront of global high-performance computing.





"C-DAC's contributions are not just technological milestones; they are the backbone of our nation's self-reliance in critical domains," Somanath remarked. His words underscore the synergy between space research and advanced computing, areas where ISRO has long depended on C-DAC's expertise.





Established in 1987 under the Department of Electronics, C-DAC emerged from India's resolve to develop indigenous supercomputing technology. This followed initial setbacks in acquiring foreign systems, prompting a national push for homegrown solutions that now power sectors from aerospace to climate modelling.





Somanath specifically lauded C-DAC's work on the Param Siddhi AI supercomputer, ranked among the world's top 100. He linked this achievement to ISRO's own successes, such as the Chandrayaan-3 mission, where high-fidelity simulations relied on C-DAC's computational frameworks.





The former ISRO chief also commended C-DAC's strides in AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. These services, he argued, are vital for India's defence and aerospace ambitions, enabling real-time data processing for satellite imagery and mission planning.





During his tenure at ISRO, Somanath oversaw landmark projects like the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. He revealed that C-DAC's high-throughput computing clusters were essential for trajectory optimisations and failure predictions in these endeavours.





C-DAC's technology extends beyond space to healthcare, agriculture, and disaster management. Somanath emphasised its role in democratising supercomputing through cloud services, making advanced tools accessible to startups and researchers nationwide.





The applause comes at a time when India intensifies its Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Somanath urged greater collaboration between public institutions like ISRO and C-DAC to counter global supply chain vulnerabilities in semiconductors and software.





Experts view Somanath's endorsement as a call to action. It highlights how C-DAC's open-source contributions, such as the MOSAR supercomputer architecture, foster innovation without reliance on proprietary foreign tech.





Somanath also touched on emerging frontiers like exascale computing. C-DAC's ongoing R&D, he said, positions India to join an elite group of nations by the decade's end, rivalling systems from the US and China.





In the context of Bangalore's thriving tech hub—home to both ISRO's facilities and C-DAC's Pune headquarters—this praise reinforces the city's status as India's Silicon Valley. Somanath called for increased funding to scale these technologies further.





C-DAC has developed over 20 supercomputers deployed across universities and labs. Somanath singled out Param Yukti and Param Shakti for their efficiency in handling petabyte-scale data, crucial for ISRO's earth observation satellites.





The former chairman's comments align with recent government announcements. Union Minister of State for Electronics announced plans to integrate C-DAC's services into the National Supercomputing Mission, aiming for 30 petaflops capacity by 2026.





Somanath warned of challenges ahead, including talent retention and energy efficiency in supercomputing. Yet, he remained optimistic, citing C-DAC's training programs that have upskilled thousands in HPC and AI.





This endorsement arrives amid geopolitical tensions affecting tech imports. By championing C-DAC, Somanath signals a strategic pivot towards indigenous ecosystems, echoing Prime Minister Modi's vision for technological sovereignty.





Industry leaders have echoed Somanath's sentiments. Chairmen from Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have partnered with C-DAC on joint projects, blending private sector agility with public R&D.





Somanath advocated for C-DAC-led initiatives in space data analytics. With ISRO's growing constellation of satellites, such services could revolutionise precision agriculture and urban planning.





Somanath's applause elevates C-DAC's profile at a pivotal moment. As India eyes leadership in the global tech race, organisations like C-DAC stand as exemplars of innovation driven by national resolve.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







