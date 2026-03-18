



Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, has publicly demanded the immediate release of Ukrainian citizens recently arrested by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA). The arrests, linked to alleged violations in sensitive border regions, have sparked diplomatic tensions between Kyiv and New Delhi.





Ambassador Polishchuk voiced these concerns during a press briefing in New Delhi on 18 March 2026. He urged Indian authorities to grant consular access to the detained individuals without delay. The envoy emphasised that Ukraine views the detentions as potentially stemming from misunderstandings over restricted-access zones.





These zones, primarily along India's northern and eastern borders, impose strict entry controls for foreign nationals. Special permits from relevant ministries, such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, are mandatory for access. Violations can lead to arrests under laws like the Foreigners Act or even anti-terrorism statutes enforced by the NIA.





The Ambassador highlighted a critical issue: many such restricted areas lack proper on-ground markings. Signage, fences, or digital alerts are often absent or inadequate, he claimed. This creates significant risks for unintentional rule violations by foreigners, including tourists and business travellers.





"India maintains certain restricted-access zones for foreign nationals, entry to which is allowed only with special permits," Polishchuk stated. "However, proper marking of such areas on the ground is often absent, which creates a risk of unintentional violation of the established rules." His remarks underscore a perceived gap in enforcement transparency.





The detained Ukrainians, numbering at least five according to Ukrainian diplomatic sources, were apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh last week. They were reportedly conducting fieldwork related to environmental surveys. Indian officials allege they entered a protected area without clearance, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





This incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened India-Ukraine ties. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, India has balanced non-alignment with substantial humanitarian aid to Kyiv, including wheat shipments and medical supplies. Bilateral trade reached $3.5 billion in 2025, bolstered by defence cooperation talks.





The NIA, tasked with probing terror and espionage cases, has intensified scrutiny in frontier states post the 2020 Galwan clash. Over 200 foreigners faced similar detentions in 2025 alone, mostly resolved via deportation after fines.





Ukrainian officials argue the cases involve no malice. They cite GPS mapping apps and official advisories as unreliable guides, given inconsistent zone demarcations. Ambassador Polishchuk called for bilateral mechanisms to clarify boundaries digitally, perhaps via shared apps or embassy briefings.





India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded cautiously on Wednesday evening. A spokesperson noted that "standard procedures are being followed" and consular access would be provided per protocol. No timeline for release was indicated, fuelling Kyiv's urgency.





Analysts view this as a minor diplomatic hiccup rather than a crisis. Dr. Aparna Pande from the Hudson Institute remarked that India's restricted zones protect strategic interests, including missile test sites and indigenous defence facilities in the Northeast. Clearer signage could mitigate such episodes without compromising security.





Ukraine's push aligns with broader efforts to repatriate its citizens amid wartime manpower shortages. Over 10,000 Ukrainians reside in India, many on student or medical visas. Past incidents, like the 2024 detention of Ukrainian journalists in Kashmir, were swiftly resolved after interventions.





The episode tests India's "multi-alignment" foreign policy. While supportive of Ukraine's sovereignty, New Delhi prioritises territorial integrity. Quiet diplomacy is likely, with possible releases tied to fines or pledges of future compliance.





As talks continue, the focus remains on preventing escalation. Ambassador Polishchuk affirmed Ukraine's respect for Indian laws but stressed humanitarian considerations. "These are our citizens, not adversaries," he added, appealing for swift resolution.





India's defence sector, a key interest in bilateral ties, could provide leverage. Ukrainian firms have eyed collaborations in drone tech and artillery, areas where DRDO and HAL seek partners. Resolving this smoothly might pave the way for deeper defence pacts.





For now, the ball is in New Delhi's court. With markings unaddressed, similar detentions loom for unwary foreigners. Enhanced bilateral coordination on zone awareness could avert future frictions.





Agencies







