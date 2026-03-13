

An American KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft has crashed in western Iraq, marking the fourth US military plane lost during the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The US Central Command confirmed that a second aircraft involved in the incident managed to land safely. Officials stressed that the crash was not the result of hostile fire or friendly fire, though investigations into the cause are continuing.





CENTCOM’s statement makes it clear that the crash was not the result of hostile fire or friendly fire, which rules out combat-related causes. That leaves a wide range of other possibilities—mechanical failure, pilot error, environmental factors, or even issues during routine operations. At this stage, officials are still investigating, so the exact cause hasn’t been determined yet.

What’s important is that the military is being cautious in its communication: they’ve eliminated speculation about enemy involvement but are waiting for evidence before confirming anything further. This is typical in aviation incidents, where investigations often take time to piece together flight data, maintenance records, and eyewitness accounts.





The KC-135, a long-serving aircraft in the US Air Force fleet, typically operates with a crew of three: a pilot, co-pilot, and a boom operator responsible for refuelling other aircraft mid-flight. Some missions require a navigator, and the aircraft is capable of carrying up to 37 passengers.





Despite its age, the KC-135 remains a critical component of aerial operations, providing essential support to combat and transport missions.





This latest loss adds to a growing list of American aircraft casualties since the war began on 28 February. Earlier in the conflict, Kuwaiti forces mistakenly shot down three US F-15E fighters during intense combat operations.





Fortunately, all six crew members were able to eject safely. That incident occurred amid heavy fighting, which included Iranian aircraft, ballistic missile strikes, and drone attacks.





AFP







