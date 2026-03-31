



India’s naval strength received a significant boost with the delivery of three major vessels in a single day, underscoring the country’s push for maritime modernisation amid China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean.





The Indian Navy formally inducted two warships and one large survey vessel from Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata, marking a milestone in indigenous shipbuilding.





The stealth frigate Dunagiri, the fifth of the Nilgiri-class under Project-17A, represents a leap in naval capability. At 149 metres long and displacing 6,670 tons, it is armed with BrahMos cruise missiles and advanced defensive systems, enabling operations across air, surface, and sub-surface domains.





Built with 75% indigenous content and contributions from over 200 MSMEs, the frigate reflects India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Notably, the build time was reduced to 80 months, compared to 93 months for the first ship of the class, thanks to lessons learned from earlier vessels.





The second warship, Agray, is the fourth of eight Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft. At 77 metres in length, it is propelled by waterjets and equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water SONAR. With over 80% indigenous content, Agray strengthens coastal surveillance and mine-warfare capabilities, aligning with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The third vessel, Sanshodhak, is a large survey ship designed for hydrographic and oceanographic missions. Measuring 110 metres and displacing 3,400 tonnes, it carries advanced equipment including autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and digital side-scan sonar. It is the fourth in its class, following INS Sandhayak, INS Nirdeshak, and INS Ikshak. Beyond defence applications, Sanshodhak will contribute to civil uses such as mapping navigational channels and collecting geophysical data.





GRSE continues to play a pivotal role in India’s naval expansion, with ongoing projects including another Project 17A frigate, four ASW-SWCs, four next-generation offshore patrol vessels, and 30 other ships, 13 of which are for export. The shipyard is also close to finalising a contract for five next-generation corvettes, further cementing its position as a cornerstone of India’s maritime industrial base.





This simultaneous induction of three vessels highlights India’s determination to strengthen its naval presence and safeguard its strategic interests in the Indian Ocean Region. It also reflects the growing maturity of indigenous shipbuilding, combining advanced technology with reduced timelines and high local content.





Agencies







