



Goodluck India, a prominent player in the steel and engineering sectors, has taken a bold step into defence manufacturing. Through its newly established subsidiary, Goodluck Defence and Aerospace Limited, the company has dispatched its inaugural order worth $6 million, as per a ET Now video report.





This order comprises 155 mm heavy calibre shells, a critical ammunition type for modern artillery systems.





The milestone dispatch underscores Goodluck India's strategic pivot towards high-growth defence opportunities. Traditionally known for producing steel tubes, pipes, and engineering components, the firm has leveraged its manufacturing expertise to enter the defence arena. This move aligns with India's push for indigenous production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The 155 mm shells represent a high-demand category in global defence markets. These heavy calibre rounds are compatible with advanced howitzers such as the Indian Army's K9-Vajra and Dhanush systems. Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in regions like Eastern Europe and the Indo-Pacific, demand for such ammunition has surged, benefiting new entrants like Goodluck.





Company executives have expressed confidence in sustained growth. They project robust order visibility extending over the next four to five years. This pipeline stems from strong international interest, including potential exports to allied nations seeking reliable suppliers amid supply chain disruptions.





Goodluck Defence and Aerospace Limited was incorporated specifically to capitalise on these opportunities. The subsidiary benefits from the parent company's established infrastructure, including state-of-the-art fabrication facilities in northern India. Initial production ramps up at plants in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, with plans for capacity expansion.





India's defence manufacturing landscape has transformed rapidly in recent years. Government policies, including export incentives and eased FDI norms, have opened doors for private firms. Goodluck's entry follows similar moves by players like TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge, intensifying competition in ammunition production.





Financially, the $6 million order provides an immediate revenue boost. Analysts estimate it could contribute significantly to Goodluck India's topline in the current fiscal year. The firm's market capitalisation has responded positively, reflecting investor optimism about defence diversification.





Long-term order visibility offers stability rare in cyclical industries like steel. Executives highlight multi-year contracts with domestic and overseas clients. Geopolitical factors, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific realignments, continue to drive ammunition procurement globally.





Quality assurance forms a cornerstone of Goodluck's defence strategy. The 155 mm shells undergo rigorous testing to meet BIS and international standards, including NATO STANAG compliance where applicable. Certifications from DRDO and the Ministry of Defence bolster credibility.





Workforce upskilling is underway to support this venture. Goodluck has partnered with technical institutes for specialised training in precision manufacturing and explosives handling. This ensures adherence to stringent safety protocols in ammunition production.





Export potential looms large. With India's defence exports crossing ₹21,000 crore in FY2024-25, Goodluck eyes markets in Southeast Asia, Africa, and friendly Middle Eastern nations. The $6 million order reportedly includes an export component, marking an early win.





The Indian Army's modernisation drive provides tailwinds. Inductions of 155 mm/39 calibre guns and upgrades to existing fleets necessitate steady ammunition supplies. Goodluck positions itself as a reliable Tier-1 supplier to HAL and other integrators.





Sustainability features in the company's playbook. Production processes incorporate energy-efficient forging and waste recycling, aligning with global ESG norms increasingly demanded by international buyers.





Investor sentiment remains upbeat. Shares of Goodluck India rose over 8% following the announcement, outperforming broader indices. Brokerage firms have upgraded ratings, citing defence as a key re-rating catalyst.





This foray signals a broader trend: private sector maturation in India's defence ecosystem. As indigenous content mandates rise to 70% in key programs, firms like Goodluck stand to gain from technology transfers and joint ventures.





Looking ahead, Goodluck Defence aims to diversify into aerospace components and UAV structures. The five-year order horizon provides capital for R&D investments, potentially yielding next-gen products like smart munitions.





Goodluck India's defence debut with a $6 million order dispatch heralds a promising chapter. With geopolitical winds at its back and policy support from New Delhi, the company is well-placed to forge a lasting presence in this strategic sector.





ET Now







