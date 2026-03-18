



The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Jag Laadki has docked safely at Adani Ports in Mundra, Gujarat, delivering a crucial cargo of approximately 80,886 metric tonnes of crude oil sourced from the United Arab Emirates. Loaded at Fujairah Port, this shipment arrives at a pivotal moment for India's energy security, as the nation grapples with volatile regional dynamics.





With an overall length of 274.19 metres and a beam of 50.04 metres, the vessel boasts a deadweight tonnage of around 164,716 tonnes and a gross tonnage of 84,735 tonnes. These specifications highlight its capacity to transport substantial volumes of crude, supporting the operational needs of India's major refineries.





Mundra Port, operated by Adani Ports, plays an indispensable role in handling such large-scale imports. The facility's strategic location and advanced infrastructure ensure efficient berthing and discharge, minimising delays in the supply chain that feeds refineries across the country.





This delivery unfolds against escalating tensions in West Asia, where disruptions to key maritime routes threaten global energy flows. Recent conflicts have raised concerns over the safety of shipping lanes, prompting heightened vigilance from Indian authorities.





In a related success, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers—MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi—safely traversed the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month. Carrying a combined 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG, they crossed on 13 March 2026 and reached India on 16 and 17 March, demonstrating resilience in the face of regional instability.





India's response includes the ongoing Operation Sankalp, a naval deployment dedicated to safeguarding commercial vessels in these waters. The Indian Navy maintains a robust presence to protect vital shipping lanes, ensuring the safe passage and berthing of tankers like Jag Laadki.





The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is actively monitoring the situation, coordinating with ship owners, Recruitment and Placement Service License (RPSL) agencies, and Indian diplomatic missions abroad. This collaborative effort aims to mitigate risks to crew and cargo.





Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is personally overseeing developments, as confirmed in an official release. Close coordination with ports, shipping lines, and logistics stakeholders seeks to prevent disruptions to maritime trade.





To support operations, ports have received directives to offer relief measures, including concessions on anchorage, berth hire, and storage charges. These steps help absorb potential cost escalations from rerouting or delays.





India's reliance on imported crude and LPG underscores the importance of such secure transits. Over 80 per cent of the country's oil needs come via sea routes through the Strait of Hormuz, making stability in West Asia critical for economic continuity.





The safe arrival of Jag Laadki not only replenishes refinery stocks but also signals the effectiveness of India's maritime security apparatus. It reassures energy markets and stakeholders of the nation's proactive stance.





As tensions persist, experts anticipate continued naval patrols and diplomatic engagements to shield commercial interests. Mundra's role as a gateway for energy imports will remain central, bolstering India's strategic resilience.





ANI







