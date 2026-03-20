



The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued The Petroleum and Natural Gas (Furnishing of Information) Order, 2026, elevating energy supplies to a national security priority. This move responds directly to the intensifying conflict in West Asia, which threatens global oil and gas flows critical to India's economy, reported The Tribune.





Under the order, notified on Thursday, all entities in the petroleum and natural gas value chain must disclose comprehensive operational data on stocks. This enables real-time monitoring to avert supply disruptions and ensure seamless availability across the country.





The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) has been designated as the nodal agency. It will collect, compile, maintain, and analyse sector-wide data, empowering policymakers with structured insights for swift interventions and informed decisions.





Issued pursuant to Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the order casts a broad net over the industry. It encompasses production, processing, refining, storage, transportation, import, export, marketing, distribution, and even consumption of petroleum products and natural gas.





Both public and private sector players fall under its ambit, ensuring no gaps in coverage. From crude oil producers and importers to refineries, oil marketing companies, LNG terminal operators, pipeline firms, city gas distributors, and petrochemical plants, all must comply.





Entities face requirements to furnish granular details: production volumes, import-export figures, stock positions, storage capacities, allocation patterns, transportation logistics, supply flows, and consumption trends. Data can be demanded in aggregated or disaggregated forms, sliced by geography, time periods, or consumer categories.





Notably, the order overrides contractual or confidentiality clauses. Entities cannot withhold information citing commercial sensitivity or proprietary concerns, prioritising national interest over private reservations.





Officials emphasise that this fosters transparency and regulatory oversight. The core objectives are to bolster energy security, stabilise markets, and track supply-demand dynamics with precision, mitigating risks from geopolitical shocks.





In practical terms, the Centre and PPAC can specify reporting formats, electronic platforms, and frequencies—daily, weekly, monthly, or otherwise. This setup promises near real-time visibility into the sector, a vital tool for crisis management.





The timing aligns with West Asia's volatility, where attacks like the recent one on a Qatar energy facility raise alarms for India-bound shipments. Officials note diversification efforts, including LPG imports from the US, to buffer such threats.





Complementing the order, the government has directed oil marketing companies to supply an additional 10 per cent of commercial LPG to cooperative state governments. These states are expanding piped natural gas (PNG) networks, with 20 per cent already subsidised.





Yesterday, the Centre urged states to penalise hoarders and black marketers rigorously. Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma highlighted daily press briefings for public reassurance, noting a decline in panic booking but persistent queues at LPG distributorships.





Sharma advised online bookings, home deliveries, and shifts to alternative fuels like PNG, where 5,600 consumers have already transitioned. This multifaceted approach aims to ease domestic pressures while the broader monitoring framework takes hold.





Strategically, the order builds a robust centralised data ecosystem. It enhances policy responsiveness, enabling proactive measures against hoarding, shortages, or external disruptions—key for India's import-dependent energy profile.





India imports over 85 per cent of its crude oil and significant LNG volumes, making supply chain resilience paramount. Amid global tensions, this mechanism positions the energy sector as a fortified national security pillar.





Private sector integration is a highlight, aligning with India's push for indigenous manufacturing and Atmanirbhar Bharat in critical domains. Yet, it demands balancing compliance with operational autonomy.





Potential challenges include data accuracy, cybersecurity for electronic platforms, and enforcement across a fragmented supply chain. Penalties under the Essential Commodities Act provide teeth, but seamless implementation will test institutional capacities.





Long-term, this could inform advanced analytics, AI-driven forecasting, and integration with defence logistics—echoing trends in missile systems and aerospace where real-time data underpins strategic edge.





As West Asia's conflict simmers, the order signals India's resolve. By mandating disclosure, it transforms energy data into a strategic asset, safeguarding economic stability and military readiness in an uncertain world.





Agencies







