



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) maintains a robust order book for the Indian armed forces, underpinned by major contracts for advanced aircraft and helicopters.





Recent disclosures to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence reveal a comfortable position, with key programs including 180 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A, 34 Dhruv helicopters, and 156 Prachand attack gunships.





The company's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) informed the committee that HAL is executing projects worth ₹2,22,182 crore, with deliveries scheduled up to March 2034. These encompass the TEJAS MK-1A, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT-40), and Dornier (Do-228) aircraft, reflecting HAL's pivotal role in India's indigenous defence manufacturing.





Progress on the TEJAS MK-1A has been notable, with five advanced 4.5-generation multi-role fighters now ready. HAL has successfully integrated the radar and Data Transfer Unit (DTU), alongside testing the ASRAAM (Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile) and ASTRA beyond-visual-range missile, both yielding positive results.





To boost production capacity, HAL has opened a third assembly line at Nashik for the TEJAS, targeting 24 aircraft annually. A second line for the HTT-40 has also been established there, with the first three trainers already produced.





On helicopters, HAL has delivered 72 Dhruv units to date. An additional order for 34 Dhruv helicopters is underway, bolstering the armed forces' utility rotorcraft fleet.





The Prachand light combat helicopter program stands out, with 15 units delivered ahead of schedule and now operational. This performance has secured firm orders for 156 Prachand helicopters from the Indian Army and Air Force, underscoring confidence in HAL's capabilities.





Dornier Do-228 production continues, supported by a substantial mid-life upgrade order for the current year. These maritime patrol and transport aircraft remain vital for coastal and island operations.





HAL is also reviving production of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters, with an order for 12 aircraft following a contract signed by the Defence Ministry in December 2024 at approximately ₹13,500 crore. The jets incorporate 62.6 per cent indigenous content, aligning with self-reliance goals. Production lines, dormant since 2019, are being restarted.





Complementing this, HAL holds an order for 240 AL-31FP engines, essential for the Su-30MKI fleet. Deliveries are progressing in batches of 30 this year, ensuring sustained operational readiness.





These developments were detailed in the Parliamentary report titled 'Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2026–27 on Defence Public Sector Undertakings', presented on Wednesday. HAL's CMD emphasised the firm's strong execution track record amid expanding indigenous programs.





The order book not only secures HAL's revenue stream but also advances India's defence indigenisation, reducing import dependence. With timelines extending to 2034, the company is poised to deliver transformative capabilities to the tri-services.





Agencies







