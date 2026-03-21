

According to reports in the Indian media, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is extending the service life of its Mirage-2000 fighter jets until 2038 or 2039 to prevent a critical capability gap. This decision revises the original retirement plan set for 2035, coinciding with the phase-out of 115 ageing SEPECAT Jaguars.

During Operation Bandar in February 2019, the Indian Air Force deployed 12 Mirage-2000 "Vajra" fighters for a night-time precision strike against a terror camp in Balakot. The aircraft was chosen for its low radar cross-section and its seamless integration with advanced Israeli electronic warfare suites and precision-guided munitions. This mission was a landmark event, representing the first time Indian combat jets crossed the Line of Control for an offensive operation since 1971.

The strike force utilised SPICE-2000 glide bombs, which allowed the pilots to release their payloads from a stand-off range of nearly 60 km. These sophisticated weapons used electro-optical scene-matching to achieve high accuracy, specifically employing "penetrator" warheads designed to breach reinforced structures before detonating. To ensure the mission's success, a diversionary package of Su-30MKIs successfully lured defending interceptors away from the actual flight path.

Supported by Netra and Phalcon AEW&CS aircraft for real-time situational awareness, the Mirages successfully delivered their payloads at 03:28 IST and exited Pakistani airspace before the opposition could respond. The operation effectively signalled a shift in regional doctrine, demonstrating India's capability and willingness to conduct pre-emptive strikes against non-state actors deep within sovereign territory.

With Dassault Aviation committing support beyond 2035 and surplus parts available from global retirements, the extension ensures sustained operational readiness.





Currently, the IAF operates around 31 fighter squadrons, far short of the authorised 42 needed for two-front threats from China and Pakistan. Approximately 600 IAF combat aircraft face a potential adversary force of 1050 planes, creating a numerical deficit of nearly 400 units. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has suggested this minimum may rise given evolving threats.





The Mirage-2000 fleet, comprising three squadrons, has undergone upgrades to modern radar, avionics, and missiles, maintaining multirole relevance for interception and strikes. Dassault's OEM support and a secondary market for structural spares mitigate downtime risks. This allows experienced squadrons to bridge the transition to newer platforms.





Operationally, the Mirage-2000 remains relevant thanks to upgrades in radar, avionics, and missile systems. Its multirole capability allows it to perform both interception and strike missions, maintaining deterrence against adversary fleets such as the J-10 and F-16. The aircraft’s continued presence also buys time for India’s domestic defence industry to mature.

Expanded access to mission and flight computer source codes will accelerate the integration of indigenous weapons, while the Safran-GTRE turbofan project, scheduled for ground testing around 2030 and series production from 2035, represents a long-term propulsion solution. Yet delays in engine development remain possible, reinforcing the importance of a proven platform like the Mirage during this transitional period.

The extension is not merely about numbers but about strategic flexibility. By spreading out retirements and replacements, the IAF avoids a sudden capability gap and ensures continuity in operations. The decision reflects a pragmatic balance between immediate readiness and long-term modernisation, acknowledging that industrial ramp-up and political approvals rarely align with operational timelines. In effect, the Mirage-2000s serve as a safety net, sustaining credible combat power until the Rafale and TEJAS MK-2 fleets reach maturity.





The Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program for 114 Rafales advanced with Defence Procurement Board approval on 12 February 2026, pending Acceptance of Necessity and Cabinet Committee on Security nods. Dassault CEO Éric Trappier eyes a 2026 signing, with 80% local manufacture under Make in India. Deliveries, however, will lag into the late decade.





Jaguar retirements, starting soon, will strain numbers further without acceleration. Extending Mirages preserves high-altitude versatility against peers like J-10s and F-16s. This buffer aligns with staggered TEJAS inductions and MRFA timelines.





Between 2026 and 2039, squadron stability hinges on production ramps and approvals. Modernised Mirages retain deterrent value during this period. The strategy counters structural deficits while indigenous capabilities mature.





Agencies







