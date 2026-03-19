



XTEND, a leading AI-powered robotics and software systems firm, has forged a significant $11 million partnership with Indian defence technology company Rayonix Tech.





The agreement focuses on manufacturing and distributing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with XTEND's proprietary XOS operating system, marking a strategic push into the Indian market.





Headquartered in Israel with a major production base in Florida, USA, XTEND announced the deal on Tuesday. It positions Rayonix as the exclusive partner for localised production, testing, and distribution of select UAV platforms in India. This includes a comprehensive technology transfer and operational enablement programme to ensure seamless integration.





At the heart of the collaboration lies XTEND's XOS platform, a software-defined autonomy ecosystem. This advanced operating system powers human-guided autonomy across multi-domain robotic systems. It integrates AI-driven navigation, mission planning, and real-time operational control, making it ideal for complex defence applications.





XTEND's credentials add substantial weight to the partnership. Last year, the company secured a contract to supply 5,000 assault drones to the Israeli army, underscoring its battle-proven technology. Now, through this deal, XTEND aims to replicate such capabilities in India via sovereign manufacturing.





Rayonix Tech will establish dedicated facilities for UAV assembly and testing, aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative. This move emphasises indigenous production while leveraging XTEND's cutting-edge software architecture. It enables India to deploy these systems independently under a unified platform.





Aviv Shapira, CEO and co-founder of XTEND, highlighted India's rapid growth as a defence technology hub. He noted the surging demand for sovereign manufacturing and AI-enabled autonomous systems. XTEND, which is merging with US-listed JFB Construction Holdings, sees this as a model for regional partnerships that preserve software integrity.





Amit Pande, Managing Director of Rayonix, echoed the sentiment. He described the tie-up as a key step in bringing XTEND's field-tested autonomy to Indian forces. Localised production will not only bolster capabilities but also contribute to national goals for advanced defence self-reliance.





This deal fits into a pattern of deepening Israel-India defence ties. Israeli firms like IWI are already exploring 'Make in India' for rifle systems, signalling confidence in India's manufacturing ecosystem. XTEND's entry amplifies this trend, particularly in AI-driven UAVs critical for modern warfare.





For India's armed forces, the implications are profound. UAVs powered by XOS could enhance surveillance, precision strikes, and loitering munitions—areas where India seeks to modernise amid border tensions. The technology transfer ensures long-term sustainment without external dependencies.





Economically, the $11 million investment underscores private sector momentum in India's defence indigenisation. It creates jobs, builds local expertise, and stimulates supply chains involving firms like HAL, BEL, and private players. This aligns with recent policies prioritising strategic partnerships over outright imports.





Challenges remain, however. Integrating foreign software like XOS into Indian systems demands rigorous cybersecurity protocols. Regulatory approvals from bodies like DRDO and the Ministry of Defence will be essential to certify combat readiness.





Geopolitically, the partnership bolsters India's asymmetric capabilities against regional threats. With neighbours advancing drone swarms and hypersonics, AI-autonomous UAVs offer a force multiplier. XTEND's Israeli pedigree, honed in high-threat environments, brings real-world validation.





Looking ahead, this could spawn follow-on deals. Rayonix might expand into XTEND's broader robotics portfolio, including ground systems. For XTEND, India serves as a launchpad for Asia-Pacific growth, tapping a market projected to exceed $10 billion in defence UAVs by 2030.





The XTEND-Rayonix pact exemplifies how strategic alliances can accelerate India's defence tech ambitions. It blends Israeli innovation with Indian manufacturing prowess, paving the way for next-generation autonomous warfare.





TOI







