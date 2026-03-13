



The Israeli Air Force has executed a sweeping operation, striking over 200 targets across western and central Iran in the past 24 hours alone.





Dozens of fighter jets, guided by precise Military Intelligence, unleashed munitions on ballistic missile launchers, defence systems, and production sites tied to the Iranian regime.





This barrage forms part of Operation "Roar of the Lion," under which the IAF has conducted hundreds of strike sorties. The campaign targets a wide array of Iranian infrastructures, explicitly aimed at curtailing the regime's capacity to launch fire towards Israeli territory.





A key success was the destruction of the 'Taleghan' compound, which the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) identified as a critical site for Iran's covert nuclear weapons program. Dating back to the 2000s 'AMAD' project, the facility reportedly housed advanced explosives development and sensitive experiments.





On the Lebanese front against Hezbollah, IDF forces eliminated Abu Dharr Mohammadi, operations commander of the IRGC's missile unit embedded within Hezbollah in Beirut. Mohammadi served as a pivotal coordinator between Hezbollah and Tehran, driving the rehabilitation of Hezbollah's missile arsenal post-Operation Northern Arrows.





Further strikes took out Ali Muslim Tabaja, a senior commander in Iran's Imam Hossein Division. This unit, deployed by the Quds Force, bolsters the Iranian axis against Israeli interests. Tabaja's extensive roles in both Hezbollah and the division underscored his strategic importance.





IDF operations also neutralised Abu Ali Riyan, commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon. Riyan orchestrated operations, recruitment, and weapons logistics. Concurrently, over 100 Radwan fighters were killed, with more than 60 command-and-control centres dismantled.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a veiled but ominous warning to Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Responding to queries on targeting the younger Khamenei—successor to his late father—Netanyahu declined to offer assurances.





"I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organisations," Netanyahu stated. He branded Mojtaba a "puppet" of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, noting the heir's reluctance to appear publicly.





Netanyahu emphasised a seismic shift in regional strategic dynamics, positioning Israel advantageously against Iran and its proxies. His remarks hint at escalating actions against entities Israel deems terrorist threats.





These developments unfold amid heightened tensions, including US involvement with laser-based countermeasures against Iranian attacks. The IAF's deep-penetration strikes signal Israel's resolve to degrade Iran's offensive capabilities at source.





Operation "Roar of the Lion" underscores a doctrine of pre-emptive, long-range precision warfare. By neutralising missile infrastructure and nuclear-adjacent sites, Israel seeks to reshape the aerial threat landscape in its favour.





Hezbollah's leadership decapitation—spanning missile, divisional, and elite force commanders—disrupts proxy coordination with Iran. This multi-front approach amplifies pressure on Tehran's "axis of resistance."





Netanyahu's rhetoric elevates psychological warfare, portraying Iran's leadership as vulnerable. References to Mojtaba Khamenei's guarded profile amplify perceptions of regime fragility post his father's demise.





The strikes' scope—200 targets in a single day—demonstrates IAF supremacy in contested airspace, evading Iranian air defences. This operational tempo could presage sustained attrition against Tehran's military-industrial base.





Broader implications ripple across the Middle East. Allies like the US bolster Israel with advanced defences, while Iran's proxies face cascading losses. A recalibrated balance of power emerges, tilting towards deterrence of further aggression.





ANI







