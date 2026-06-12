



France has signalled its strongest willingness yet to meet India’s demands on technology transfer, local manufacturing, and indigenous weapons integration in the proposed ₹3.25 lakh crore acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets.





The deal, expected to be finalised within a year, is being framed as a Make in India partnership rather than a traditional buyer-seller arrangement.





France has conveyed that it is comfortable sharing technology and aligning the Rafale program with India’s Make in India initiative. Senior French diplomatic sources emphasised that the relationship has matured into an equal partnership, moving beyond the conventional provider-customer dynamic.





This shift reflects a decade-long transformation in bilateral defence ties, which now encompass industrial cooperation, joint development, and technology transfer.





The Rafale expansion marks a strategic shift from a client-supplier model to an ‘equal to equal’ partnership, enhancing India’s defence self-reliance. By manufacturing most of the jets domestically and integrating indigenous systems, India strengthens its aerospace ecosystem, reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, and sends a deterrent signal to regional rivals China and Pakistan.





The deal complements existing assets like the Ambala MRO facility and aligns with India’s broader push for indigenous capability under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





India’s Letter of Request, issued in early June 2026, has set the stage for formal negotiations. France is expected to respond within two to three months with details on pricing, production schedules, logistics support, and industrial participation.





The deal, valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, would be one of the largest fighter jet procurements globally. Under the proposed arrangement, between 90 and 94 aircraft will be manufactured in India, marking the first time Rafale jets are produced outside France. Dassault Aviation will partner with an Indian company, while Safran and Thales are expected to play major roles in engine and avionics technology transfer.





India has laid down non-negotiable conditions, including the integration of indigenous weapons such as the Astra beyond-visual-range missile and the BrahMos-NG cruise missile. Secure data links enabling seamless communication with Indian radars, sensors, and command networks are also part of the requirements.





French officials confirmed that integration of local weapons is already part of the ongoing discussions. Localisation levels are projected to reach 55–60 per cent once airframe, engine, and avionics manufacturing is established domestically.





The Indian Air Force currently operates 36 Rafale fighters acquired under the 2016 agreement, with squadrons based at Ambala and Hasimara. The Navy has separately ordered 26 Rafale-M fighters for carrier operations, expanding the Rafale ecosystem across the armed forces.





The Air Force has the capacity to absorb two additional squadrons immediately, thanks to existing infrastructure such as the Rafale training and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility at Ambala.





The new program is expected to deliver advanced variants of the aircraft. India is seeking a mix of the F4 and upcoming F5 standards, which will bring next-generation AESA radar, enhanced electronic warfare resilience, improved self-protection suites, stronger satellite connectivity, and AI-assisted systems for situational awareness and decision-making. Deliveries could begin around 2030 if the contract is signed by late 2026.





Strategically, the Rafale expansion is critical for India’s air power planning. The Air Force currently operates only 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, following the retirement of ageing MiG-21 aircraft.





The Rafale acquisition is seen as the fastest route to restoring parity in a potential two-front scenario against China and Pakistan, both of which are inducting advanced fighters such as the J‑20 and J‑35. French sources also indicated that discussions remain open on cooperation in next-generation combat aviation programs, including sixth-generation fighter projects.





For New Delhi, the Rafale program is more than a numerical boost to its fleet. It is increasingly viewed as a test case for India’s broader defence manufacturing ambitions, where technology transfer, indigenous production, and strategic autonomy are as important as the aircraft themselves.





If successful, the deal will not only strengthen India’s aerospace ecosystem but also cement France’s role as a long-term strategic partner in defence.





Curated By IDN







